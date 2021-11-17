Watch: ONE Championship strawweight Lito Adiwang's highlight reel

Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang returns to action at ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III. The Filipino fighter is slated to welcome promotional newcomer Jarred Brooks to the ONE circle.

Adiwang, hailing from Benguet, Philippines, uses his high-altitude training to maximize performance. In the cage, the two-time Philippine national wushu champion maintains a pace that's hard to keep up with. His combination of rapid-fire attacks and unlimited cardio has become a problem for anyone in the strawweight division.

It's Adiwang's explosiveness that sets him apart from the other 125-pound fighters on ONE Championship's roster. Whether it's striking or grappling, one better not look away as Adiwang can go from relaxed to absolute attack-mode in the blink of an eye. This level of explosiveness can be taxing for any athlete.

Being part of the famed Team Lakay Wushu, Adiwang has a gas tank that can last for days. He can go into the last round of a fight looking like he's about to start the first. The man is an athletic marvel.

A strawweight scrap between Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks will headline ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III

Set to go down on November 26, ONE: NEXTGEN III will showcase up-and-coming fighters across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing. The main event will feature a highly-anticipated strawweight bout between Lito Adiwang and the debuting Jared 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

Brooks is looking to find success in the ONE Championship Circle after bouncing around different organizations like the UFC and Bellator. In his way is the aforementioned Adiwang, who aims to spoil the American's welcome party. As one might expect, the fight will be fast-paced and explosive. Watch out for Adiwang to come out firing on all cylinders while Brooks tries to sap the Filipino's momentum with wrestling. This main event clash will surely be a treat for MMA fans and is an awesome way to cap a stacked card.

