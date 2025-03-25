ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 102 on March 28

After a record-breaking night in Saitama, Japan, ONE Championship heads back to Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 102 on March 28.

That evening, live from Bangkok, Thailand, in Asia primetime, 24 of the hottest stars from the Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA realms battle it out to secure a coveted six-figure contract on the organization's main roster.

At the top of ONE Friday Fights 102, Rambong Sor Therapat squares off against fellow Thai slugger Pompet Panthonggym in a 130-pound Muay Thai contest.

Rambong enters this firefight on a hellish seven-fight win streak, which includes a trio of highlight-reel triumphs over Longern Sor Sommai, Pansak Wor Wantawee, and Noelisson Silva.

Another massive win for him at this week's ONE Friday Fights could land him the chance of a lifetime. However, he can expect to be tested to the limit against Pompet.

The 26-year-old is out to halt his two-match losing streak, and if he can deliver another trademark display as he did in his four victorious outings in the promotion, an upset could be on the cards in this headline attraction.

Before those battle-tested warriors cross paths, Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK and Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon tango in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Both men head into this showdown with their backs against the wall, and they should deliver all-out action to return to winning ways.

Other Muay Thai stars competing at ONE Friday Fights 102 include Buakhiao Por Paoin, Rocky Kangarook Muaythai, Petpasak Sor Salacheep, Pol Pascual, and Rudy Da Silva.

As always, the organization's weekly outing inside the storied Mecca of Muay Thai will kick off with a pair of MMA scraps.

Marin Quirante goes toe-to-toe with Torepchi Dongak in a strawweight joust, and Jean Claude Saclag dukes it out alongside Shazada Ataev in flyweight action.

ONE Friday Fights 102 will be available on the organization's official YouTube channel (@ONEChampionship), the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 102 complete lineup:

Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Pompet Panthonggym (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK vs. Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Chatpet Sor Jor Tongrajin (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Korpai Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Jaopuenyai Kiatkongkreangkrai (Muay Thai – 136 pounds)

Rocky Kangarook Muaythai vs. Tang Quqin (Muay Thai – 129 pounds)

Nehramit Annymuaythai vs. Petpasak Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Islay Erika Bomogao vs. Nerea Rubio (Muay Thai – 103 pounds)

Rudy Da Silva vs. Kenan Bayramov (Muay Thai – 160 pounds)

Pol Pascual vs. Takuma Ota (Muay Thai – 126 pounds)

Liu Junchao vs. Akito Nakashima (kickboxing – strawweight)

Marwin Quirante vs. Torepchi Dongak (MMA – strawweight)

Jean Claude Saclag vs. Shazada Ataev (MMA – flyweight)

