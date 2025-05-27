ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 110 on May 30

ONE Friday Fights 110 is set to light up the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with another stellar martial arts showcase on May 30.

Ad

Twelve intriguing fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA get underway inside the venue in Bangkok, Thailand, including a blockbuster main event showdown between Worapon Lukjaoporongtom and Ilyas Musaev.

Worapon heads into this 142-pound Muay Thai matchup off a fine redemption win over Soner Sen in March this year.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After going down to the Turkish slugger on the scorecards in January, the 22-year-old dished out a vintage performance to see off his opposite number for his third win on the global stage.

His well-rounded arsenal was at its best that evening, and he will bring the same package to ensure he keeps himself in the winner's column against the ever-dangerous Musaev this week.

Musaev, who represents the famed Team Mehdi Zatout gym, hopes to add another highlight-reel moment to his gallery on fight night.

Ad

The 23-year-old Russian contender has a pair of impressive knockout performances over Otop Or Kwanmuang and Superball Wankhongohm MBK in his last three outings. As such, fans shouldn't blink an eye when he drops his guard in search of the spectacular against Worapon.

Ad

In the featured fight of the promotion's latest ONE Friday Fights spectacle, Komawut FA Group and Soner Sen lock horns in a 142-pound Muay Thai battle.

The 26-year-old martial artist from Fa Group has his radar locked on an eighth win in ONE. Meanwhile, Sen—nicknamed 'Golden Boy'—is in search of a bounce-back win after falling short in his last assignment in March.

Other Muay Thai specialists returning on the card include Samingdam NF Looksuan, Amir Naseri, Toyota Eaglemuaythai, and Pansak Wor Wantawee.

Ad

A pair of high-octane MMA contests will set the tone for the evening inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Diogo Calado and Sheagh Dobbin open the show in a lightweight tussle, while Ivan Gnizditskiy and Khurshidbek Bozarboev's middleweight fixture will serve as the second bout of the card.

Check out the full card for ONE Friday Fights 110 below.

ONE Friday Fights 110 complete lineup

Worapon Lukjaoporongtom vs. Ilyas Musaev (Muay Thai – 142 pounds)

Ad

Samingdam NF Looksuan vs. Amir Naseri (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Lamsing Sor Dechapan vs. Pansak Wor Wantawee (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Chatpet Lampang Sports School vs. Tun Min Aung (Muay Thai – 160 pounds)

Supersub Bang Saen Fight Club vs. Mohamed Taoufyq (Muay Thai – 136 pounds)

Toyota Eaglemuaythai vs. YodUdon BS Muaythai (Muay Thai – 116 pounds)

Komawut FA Group vs. Soner Sen (Muay Thai – 142 pounds)

Arya Akbari vs. Fernando Amaya (Muay Thai – 163 pounds)

Super Yay Chan vs. Muga (Muay Thai – 138 pounds)

Ad

Hu Ye vs. Ryuki Kawano (kickboxing – strawweight)

Ivan Gnizditskiy vs. Khurshidbek Bozarboev (MMA – middleweight)

Diogo Calado vs. Sheagh Dobbin (MMA – lightweight)

Martial arts enthusiasts can catch all the action from ONE Friday Fights 110 live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.