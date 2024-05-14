ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 63 on May 17

Excitement has always been the name of the game through ONE Friday Fights, ONE Championship's stellar weekly offering inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. And that should be no different when the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' plays host to another stacked card brimming with talent from top to bottom in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 63, Yodphupa Wimanair squares off against Soner Sen in a pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

The former, a Payakphudin representative, has plenty of power at his disposal, as seen in his knockout wins over Samuel Toscano and Andrey Khromov last year.

Though his 4-0 run came to a halt, with three losses heading into this showdown, the 20-year-old phenom is fired up to display his aggressive style to the masses and punch his way back into the winner's column.

Before he dreams of glory, the Thai athlete must carefully find his way around Sen's concussive punching power, which secured him two cracking first-round finishes in Q4 of 2023.

Meanwhile, in the co-main fixture of ONE Friday Fights 63, Sanpet Sor Salacheep meets Nuengubon Wankhongohm MBK in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair.

Sanpet will be in search of his second straight win on the global stage, while Nuengubon aims to announce his presence with a bang amongst the best strikers in the world when fight night commences.

ONE Friday Fights 63 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App in Asia primetime on May 17.

ONE Friday Fights 63 full lineup:

Yodphupa Wimanair vs Soner Sen (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Sanpet Sor Salacheep vs Nuengubon Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai - 130 pounds)

Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew (Muay Thai - 113 pounds)

Pansak Wor Wantawee vs Pornsanae Sor Phumpat (Muay Thai - 127 pounds)

Patakake Sinbinmuaythai vs Tuangsap Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai - 128 pounds)

Chartpayak Saksatoon vs Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon (Muay Thai - 126 pounds)

Rak Erawan vs Nicolas Leite Silva (Muay Thai - 116 pounds)

Sulaiman Looksuan vs Tomoki Sato (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Silviu Vitez vs Kimura Ayumu (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Gregor Thom vs Taku Kondo (Muay Thai - 136 pounds)

Kazakbai Tilenov vs Suleyman Suleymanov (MMA - bantamweight)

David Cooke vs Kohei Takegami (MMA - featherweight)