ONE Friday Fights 50 full results and recap: Komawut edges past Yodphupa in three-round barnburner

Komawut FA Group dished out another striking clinic to see off a stiff challenge from Yodphupa Wimanair in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 50 this past February 2.

The Thai strikers did not leave any breathing room for one another throughout this nine-minute duel. They attacked hard with body shots, kicks, and elbows, much to the delight of the sold-out audience inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Komawut had to deal with his opponent’s rangier weapons that were waiting for him every time he burst into action behind heavy hands and kicks. Still, he went in with confidence, working behind a vicious left hook, and followed up with heavy artillery downstairs.

After some success in round one, the FA Group affiliate put up a high guard and jumped straight into the fire, which left him open to Yodphupa’s fierce hands. Once more, that courageous behavior of his gave him the upper hand. He had his left and right loaded with power, and when the Road to ONE Thailand Champion advanced, he replied with dizzying punches.

The final round saw both athletes go back and forth in search of a decisive blow, but in the end, they matched evenly until the final bell of their war at ONE Friday Fights 50. After three rounds of a fast-paced 147.2-pound catchweight Muay Thai war, Komawut nicked a split decision over his Thai counterpart to go 50-14-13 in his career.

The 24-year-old now boasts four victories at ONE Friday Fights after debuting at the very first edition of the weekly showcase inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Championship returns with ONE Friday Fights 51 next week on February 9.

ONE Friday Fights 50 full results:

Komawut FA Group defeats Yodphupa Wimanair via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 147.2 lbs)

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree defeats Kongklai Annymuaythai via TKO (referee stoppage-punch combination) at 0:55 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee defeats Petdam Petkiatpet via KO (punch combination) at 2:31 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai defeats Suesat Manop Gym via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Win Sitjanim defeats Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon via TKO (referee stoppage-punch combination) at 1:15 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Lamsing Sor Dechapan defeats Mawin Soonkelahuaitom via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Ricardo Bravo defeats Kenan Bayramov via KO (left hook) at 0:30 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 161 lbs)

Parham Gheirati defeats Peemai Mor Rattanabundit via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai defeats Rebecca Watford via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Petpalangchai Por Jaroenpat defeats Shogo Kuriaki via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 123 lbs)

Carlo Bumina-ang defeats Xie Zhipeng via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:29 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Leandro Gomes via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:40 of round one (MMA – flyweight)