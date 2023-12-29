“This is their ladder” – Joshua Pacio says next big Filipino star will come from ONE Friday Fights

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is high on the promotion’s Friday Fights series, seeing it as a great platform for upcoming Filipino fighters to showcase what they are capable of in combat sports.

Started this year, ONE Friday Fights is a weekly show happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It features top Muay Thai fighters from around the world, as well as noted prospects coming out of Thailand. It also showcases exciting mixed martial arts and kickboxing action.

Filipino martial artists have been featured in the fight series several times, with the likes of Carlos Alvarez and Carlo Bumina-ang out of Team Lakay among those who have found success in it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Joshua Pacio shared his thoughts on ONE Friday Fights, highlighting how it is beneficial to martial artists who aspire to have a viable career in combat sports.

The 27-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative said:

“It’s such a big thing for young and upcoming athletes, it’s a stepping stone for these fighters all over the world. Here we can see and unearth different talents.

‘The Passion’ added:

“Looking at us, I believe that there are a lot of fighters here in the Philippines who could be so much better than us. This is their ladder, the ONE Friday Fights, a ladder that they can climb to showcase their skills to the world and level up their career.”

Joshua Pacio returns to action at ONE 166: Qatar

While he keeps tabs on the goings-on at ONE Friday Fights, Joshua Pacio is also gearing up for his scheduled return to action in March next year at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar.

‘The Passion’ will try to get back the ONE strawweight MMA world title from reigning champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks in a rematch of their title clash in December 2022.

Pacio lost the championship belt to Brooks by way of unanimous decision in Manila after successfully defending it three times previously.

He was recently in action back in October, winning over Russian strawweight contender Mansur Malachiev by unanimous decision.

ONE 166: Qatar is set for March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.