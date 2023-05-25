Jackie Buntan says fans will be “in for a surprise” to see superstars compete at ONE Friday Fights

Filipino-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan is excited for ONE Championship fans as they have more platforms to see superstars under it compete.

The Boxing Works standout cited, in particular, the ONE Friday Fights series which is steadily being graced by the promotion’s top athletes.

ONE Friday Fights, which started this year, is a weekly show happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It features top Muay Thai fighters from around the world as well as noted prospects coming out of Thailand.

It also showcases exciting mixed martial arts and kickboxing action.

Since kicking off in January, the series has seen ONE superstars headline some of the shows, which included ONE Muay Thai world champions Nong-O Hama (bantamweight) and Regian Eersel (lightweight) defending their title belts.

More high-profile names are set to be featured in the series, with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell making her kickboxing debut on May 26 at ONE Friday Fights 18. Next month, the unification fight between ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin will top the billing for ONE Friday Fights 22.

Jackie Buntan said such exciting development is good news for fight fans who want to get steady quality offerings outside of ONE’s main shows.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I think people who now know about ONE Championship just think of what you see on Amazon Prime. But I think they’re in for a surprise and a treat that these same stars are able to compete on ONE Friday Fights.”

Jackie Buntan is going to be a keen observer of Smilla Sundell at ONE Friday Fights 18 later this week in preparation for a possible kickboxing showdown with her Swedish rival down the line.

Southern California-born Jackie Buntan was recently in action at ONE Championship’s successful United States debut. She defeated Australian Diandra Martin by way of an impressive first-round technical knockout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado.

