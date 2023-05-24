Jackie Buntan delighted with ONE Friday Fights weekly installments: 'They’re putting out a bunch of fire fights'

As one of the top strikers on the roster, Jackie Buntan has kept a keen eye on the other competitors that call ONE Championship home.

With her five wins and one loss record under the ONE banner, she has been a key figure in helping to make female striking as respected as the male aspect of martial arts.

Though she may have come up short against Smilla Sundell in her vacant world championship fight, the Filipino-American has responded in impressive fashion by producing back-to-back wins.

Her last appearance inside the Circle, in fact, was the best she has ever looked, stopping Diandra Martin in the first round with some lightning fast combinations and explosive power.

On top of the huge ONE on Prime Video cards that regularly feature elite striking match-ups at the top of the card and throughout the night, the promotion has been more active than ever in 2023.

This is thanks to the ONE Friday Fights series that kicked off in January. Every single week, ONE has provided fans with some incredible fights, usually consisting of mostly striking with a few MMA contests added in.

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it’s been a great watch for fans and a great way for ONE to stay active and keep producing great cards.

In an interview with the promotion, Jackie Buntan took notice of the series and its already solid reputation for delivering incredible fights and highlight reel finishes:

"They’re putting out a bunch of fire fights, at least every card I’ve seen.”

Fans in North America can rewatch Jackie Buntan’s highlight-reel finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime.

