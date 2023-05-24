Jackie Buntan full of praise for ONE Friday Fights: “They’re doing a great job”

Since signing with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan has been a part of the promotion’s continued progression of female striking.

At one point, certain venues would not even allow women to compete in them but ONE has been helping to break down barriers. By having world class strikers on the roster, competing alongside elite martial artists from various disciplines, this side of the sport has simply never had a platform like this before.

Buntan has been one part of this wave, alongside the likes of her training partner Janet Todd, Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

In her last fight at ONE Fight Night 10, the Filipino-American got the opportunity to represent herself and female striking on an entirely new stage, competing at ONE Championship’s on-ground US debut in Broomfield, Colorado.

On top of their huge cards on Prime Video that air live and free for North American viewers, ONE has been more active than ever thanks to the ONE Friday Fights series.

Each and every week, the promotion has hosted an entire card mostly made up of striking contests from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the promotion, Jackie Buntan revealed that she has taken notice of the series that has produced incredible highlights each and every week:

“I think they’re doing a great job with ONE Friday Fights.”

For her next appearance inside the circle, Buntan will be looking to build on the momentum of her back-to-back wins. At ONE Fight Night 10, she put on her best performance to date, stopping Diandra Martin in the first round.

Fans in North America can rewatch Jackie Buntan’s highlight-reel finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime.

