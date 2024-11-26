ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 89 on November 29

ONE Friday Fights lands inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with another round of adrenaline-fueled night this Friday live in Asia primetime.

As always, more up-and-coming talents are out to secure their big ticket — a six-figure contract — when they compete inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 89 on Nov. 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the top of the bill, two strikers known to produce violence, Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri and Kirill Khomutov, lock horns in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

The former, who fights out of PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym, is hunting for a fifth successive triumph under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After impressing the masses with a solid unanimous decision win over Mavlud Tifiyev, the 22-year-old martial artist went down to dangerous Russian phenom Alexey Balyko in September last year.

Since then, he's been on a tear, winning four back-to-back contests, including a vicious first-round knockout of Tifiyev when they ran it back at ONE Friday Fights 66.

As impressive as he has been, Khomutov is out to ruin his foe's magical run when he steps inside the ring for his fifth appearance under the promotional spotlight.

So far, three victims — Ferzan Cicek, Pornsiri PK Saenchai, and Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin — have gone to sleep to the 26-year-old's savage striking arsenal. The Russian powerhouse hopes it'll power him to another highlight-reel fashion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week.

Apart from the guaranteed war, all-action strikers Mahahin Petkiatpet, Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp, Pataknin Sinbimuaythai, and multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Samy Sana will be part of the festivities in Bangkok.

The card gets underway with a pair of thrilling MMA contests as Marwin Quirante and Musa Musazade meet in strawweight action, while Imran Satiev and Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov duke out in a flyweight matchup.

ONE Friday Fights 89 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 89 complete lineup:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Kirill Khomutov (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)

Mahahin Petkiatpet vs. Dionatha Santos Tobias (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs. Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym (Muay Thai – 128-pound)

Pol Pascual vs. Petkiri Pongsevenfarm (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. Samy Sana (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Rustam Yunusov vs. Alfie Ponting (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Uzair Ismoiljonov vs. Rikito (Kickboxing – bantamweight)

Tantang Suansunandhagym vs. Waka Tsujii (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Marwin Quirante vs. Musa Musazade (MMA – strawweight)

Imran Satiev vs. Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov (MMA – flyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.