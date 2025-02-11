ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 97 on February 14

ONE Championship's latest ONE Friday Fights showcase will descend upon the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Valentine's Day.

ONE Friday Fights 97 offers a 12-fight card with 10 Muay Thai barnburners and a pair of MMA contests that will open the show on Feb. 14.

At the top of the bill, combat sports enthusiasts can expect a knockout when two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongsuk Fairtex and WMC world champion Lamnamoonlek Tded99 tango in a 138-pound catchweight tilt.

Kongsuk has garnered a strong fanbase for his savage displays across eight fights under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

While he's collected plenty of wins, he heads into this showdown in need of a victory after being knocked out by 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai in October last year.

In the opposite corner, Lamnamoonlek hopes to make an immediate impact in his promotional bow.

The 2023 Rajadamnern Stadium Fighter of the Year owns a ridiculous 103 victories in his career, and the 26-year-old knows a win will go a long way in his bid to secure a six-figure contract to compete on the ONE main roster.

Before the pair exchange shots, Dmitry Menshikov and Tengnueng Fairtex go to war in a lightweight tussle inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Other must-watch 'Art of Eight Limbs' contests on ONE Friday Fights 97 are Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (119-pound catchweight), Vero vs. Francisca Vera (atomweight), Junior Fairtex vs. Emily Chong (atomweight) and Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Nittikorn JP Power (113-pound catchweight)

ONE Friday Fights 97 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 97 complete lineup:

Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Lamnamoonlek Tded99 (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Tengnueng Fairtex (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Kompet Fairtex vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)

Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Nittikorn JP Power (Muay Thai – 113-pound catchweight)

Vero vs. Francisca Vera (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai vs. Chartmungkorn Chor Hapayak (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Junior Fairtex vs. Emily Chong (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Grandprixnoi PK Saenchai vs. Tomioka Yusei (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)

Harlysson Nunes vs. Lucas Ganin (MMA – bantamweight)

Jayson Miralpez vs. Ryuya Hatakeyama (MMA – strawweight)

