ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 98 on February 28

After a successful trip to Qatar's Lusail Sports Arena last week, ONE Friday Fights returns to steal the spotlight inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Feb. 20. That evening in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 of the brightest young talents, battle-tested veterans, and proven warriors vie for a chance to score a six-figure deal to compete on the promotion's main roster.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 98, Chartpayak Saksatoon returns in search of his sixth successive win against Thai compatriot Kongchai Chanaidonmueang in a strawweight Muay Thai tussle.

The former has been unstoppable since debuting in ONE, where he enjoys a perfect 5-0 run against the likes of Pornsanae Sor Phumipat, Petnamngam PK Saenchai, and Kompet Fairtex.

In the opposite corner, Kongchai, a former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion, is out to turn his fortunes around after succumbing to a unanimous decision loss to Lebanese sensation Ramadan Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 93 this past January.

Apart from the thrilling main event, fans can expect all-out 'Art of Eight Limbs' action in a trio of flyweight clashes - Mohamed Taoufyq vs. Asadula Imangazaliev and Seksan Fairtex vs. Zhang Jinhu, Sonrak Fairtex vs. Joachim Ouraghi.

Other must-watch stars featuring at the Mecca of Muay Thai this week are Teeyai PK Saenchai, Krishna Daodenmuaythai, Antar Kacem, Gusjung Fairtex, and Nongbia LaoLaneXang, who all feature in Muay Thai battles.

The organization's latest ONE Friday Fights installment kicks off with a pair of electric MMA contests. Avazbek Kholmirzaev and Bolat Zamanbekov square off in a 128-pound tie, while Sumit Bhyan and Connor Tymon lock horns in a lightweight fixture.

ONE Friday Fights 98 will be available on the promotion's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Friday Fights 98 complete lineup:

Chartpayak Saksatoon vs. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Krishna Daodenmuaythai vs. Antar Kacem (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)

Sonrak Fairtex vs. Joachim Ouraghi (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)

Khundet PK Saenchai vs. Nong Oh LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs. Gusjung Fairtex (Muay Thai – 106-pound catchweight)

Mohamed Taoufyq vs. Asadula Imangazaliev (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Marvin Dittrich vs. Nongbia LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Seksan Fairtex vs. Zhang Jinhu (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Lu Yifu vs. Issei Yonaha (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Bolat Zamanbekov (MMA – 128-pound catchweight)

Sumit Bhyan vs. Connor Tymon (MMA – lightweight)

