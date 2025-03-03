ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 99 on March 7

Before attention shifts to ONE Fight Night 29, the world's largest martial arts organization stops by the iconic Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 99 on March 7.

There, a 12-fight card featuring battles across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing looks set to thrill fight fans across the world and those in attendance in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 99, 22-year-old upstart Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri welcomes newcomer Petru Morari in a high-stakes bantamweight Muay Thai joust.

The Thai got his hand raised in seven out of eight fights in ONE Championship and heads into this showdown on a five-match winning run.

In the opposite corner, the 26-year-old Moldovan star seeks to kickstart his run off on a sweet note.

It'll be quite a feat for the Team Mehdi Zatout warrior if he can become only the second fighter to hand Yod-IQ a defeat on the global stage inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Before they trade leather, Lamsing Sor Dechapan and Ngaopayak Adsanpatong tango in a 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai fixture.

The former hopes to return to winning ways and add a third triumph under the ONE spotlight, while Ngoapayak has eyes on putting his two-match skid to bed.

Meanwhile, in the feature fight of the night, Thai dynamo Worapon Sor Dechapan and Turkish slugger Soner Sen meet for the second time in ONE Friday Fights. They do battle in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai tilt.

Check out the full card below.

ONE Friday Fights 99 complete lineup:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Petru Morari (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Lamsing Sor Dechapan vs. Ngaopayak Adsanpatong (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Sirichok Sor Sommai vs. Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut vs. Changthong M U Den (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petmuangthai Sor Naruemon vs. Chathai Bang Saen Fight Club (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai vs. Tangtang Sor Dechapan (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)

Worapon Sor Dechapan vs. Soner Sen (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)

Petpattaya Silkmuaythai vs. Ikko Ota (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Thet Paing Aung vs. Haruyuki Tanitsu (Muay Thai – 117-pound catchweight)

Stella Hemetsberger vs. Anna Lia Moretti (Kickboxing – strawweight)

Ivan Gnizditskiy vs. Kevin Church (MMA – middleweight)

Antonio Mammarella vs. Oliver Axelsson (MMA – lightweight)

ONE Friday Fights 99 will be available on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

