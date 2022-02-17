Garry Tonon announces partnership with BRAUS Fight

Garry Tonon has announced that he is now part of the family of Brazilian jiu-jitsu apparel company, BRAUS Fight.

‘The Lion Killer’ shared the news on his Instagram page, writing this in the caption:

“Proud to be a new part of the @brausfight family! They're going to help me leverage my business potential as an athlete, as an academy owner @garrytononjiujitsu, and lend a hand with all things related to the merchandise. Braus is a company with a strong community and social awareness, always looking for a way to make the world a better place. In pursuit of following this vision, we'll be teaming up to bring our community as much value as we can. Braus is already working with ADCC and other major brands of our sport so I know I'm in good hands. Looking forward to working together to make great gear for my students as well as showcase our partnership and vision on the biggest stages. #followavision #thefightneverends #yourmomsfavoritegrappler”

According to its website, BRAUS Fight was founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs who shared a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, charitable initiatives and authenticity, which the brand continues to live by today. The company has a partnership with ADCC, the world’s most prestigious competition in submission grappling.

In line with their commitment to support the growth of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, they signed one of the most successful grapplers in the world in Tonon. The American competes in the global stage of ONE Championship, which will be an ideal platform to share their vision for the sport and the community.

Garry Tonon headlines ONE: Lights Out

Garry Tonon’s partnership with BRAUS Fight comes at an ideal time, as the American is set to headline his first event at ONE: Lights Out.

The March 11 event will see Tonon challenge ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le, who will be defending his title for the first time.

Le shocked the world when he ended Martin Nguyen's dominance in the division at October 2020’s ONE: Inside the Matrix. The Vietnamese-American knocked out 'The Situ-Asian' for his fourth straight stoppage since joining the promotion in 2019.

Meanwhile, Tonon has carried over his success in the grappling world over to mixed martial arts.

The 30-year-old is currently undefeated in five MMA fights, stopping four of his opponents in the process. He is the No.2-ranked fighter in the division and is looking to add an MMA world title to his collection.

Edited by Harvey Leonard