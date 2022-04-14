"My 1st NFT experience" - Gordon Ryan launches project with BJJ Fanatics

Gordon Ryan, widely considered one of the greatest ever in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, is dabbling in the world of cryptocurrency.

Ryan took to Instagram to announce the launch of his first NFT project with BJJ Fanatics. His first NFT is worth 1 ETH (Ethereum) or roughly US $3,000 in today's market.

Check out Ryan's full post announcing the launch of his NFT:

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt’s NFT will give owners access to every single one of his instructionals from the date of the purchase:

“NFT is live! My NFT with @bjj.fanatics is now live and available for purchase on open seas. The cost will be 1 ETH and what you will get is access to every single instructional I ever put out starting from the date you purchase the NFT [I’m doing 6 per year for the forseable future]."

Ryan’s NFTs will be sold in limited quantities with only a hundred units available for purchase. Those who sell their NFTs will still get access to the instructionals they already own. New ones, however, will be unavailable to them.

“To be clear and upfront, you will not get access to my previous instructionals, only new ones after buying the NFT. In addition, should you choose to sell the NFT you will not lose access to the videos you already have, but you will also not get access to the new instructionals once you have sold. You only get lifetime access if you own the NFT... Let me know if you think I could have done anything better with my 1st NFT experience.”

Gordon Ryan keeps his messages open to potential buyers

The legendary submission specialist said that he will be as customer-friendly as possible.

Ryan understands that NFTs are still a new concept and are hard to grasp for some people. He wants to make it as easy as possible for those who want to buy his NFTs.

While he admits he won’t be able to answer every query thrown his way, he will have a discord chat that will serve as a digital community for his customers:

“These things are very new and confusing to some people and I want to make sure everyone understands what they are buying and has a user-friendly experience. If you have any questions please visit the BJJ fanatics discord, they are very knowledgeable and willing to help. I will not be answering a million questions in my DM or comment section.”

Gordon Ryan signed with ONE Championship in March 2021. He was scheduled to take on Shinya Aoki in a grappling match in August last year. However, he retired from competitive grappling three months before the bout due to complications with gastroparesis.

Edited by Aziel Karthak