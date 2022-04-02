Hiroki Akimoto poses with ONE Championship belt alongside teammates like Xiong Jing Nan and Ritu Phogat

Newly crowned ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto posted a photo of himself with his belt in his home gym, Evolve MMA. The Japanese buzzsaw has been training with the Singapore-based fight team and honing his skills alongside great fighters like Ritu Phogat and ONE Championship strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

After his barnbuner of a fight against then-champion Capitan Petchyindee Academy at ONE X, Akimoto is already back in the gym. Celebrating his championship win with his Evolve MMA teammates, Akimoto showed off his newly minted ONE Championship belt.

Hiroki Akimoto wins ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing belt in 5-round classic at ONE X

In perhaps the most exciting back-and-forth bout at ONE X, Hiroki Akimoto went to war against Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing belt. It was an unbelievable display of striking between two warriors giving it their all.

It was pedal to the metal for both Akimoto and Capitan from start to finish. As the rounds progressed, Akimoto aggressively increased his pressure kickboxing and started wilting the champion's spirit.

Akimoto's kicks, punches and knees started to take a toll on the then-champion. However, true to his champion mindset, Capitan fired everything back with furious intentions. He also suffered a point deduction in the fourth round for repeatedly getting inside the clinch. After the final bell, Akimoto took a hard-earned unanimous decision victory to win the golden strap.

Speaking through a translator, Akimoto expressed his thoughts on the contest in the post-fight interview:

"He was so strong. He was so tough. By the third round, I felt like, 'Can I go on?’ But now, here I am, I got the belt! I did a very tough training with my coach every day. Three times a week. We did a special training. In the end, it’s all the mental. Kept pushing forward. My coach told me every day that I will be a champion. This is the day and this is the fruit of my hard work and training. I believe in myself. I believe in my coach. I believe in my teammates. Thank you so much!"

Fans are already clamoring for a rematch between him and Capitan, and if they get their wishes fulfilled, expect another classic to unfold.

