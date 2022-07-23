Insane training session in Los Angeles with legendary grapplers

A stellar roster of American-based grapplers from ONE Championship, united together for an insane training session at the RVCA Training Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The star-studded ensemble included ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, the Ruotolo brothers, and multi-time jiu jitsu world champions and legends Andre Galvao and Marcus Buchecha Almeida.

The athletes were in town to attend the ONE Championship/Amazon Prime Press Conference which took place that same night.

Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee shared the amazing photo on her Instagram page with the caption:

“What a group! 📸

MAHALO @rvcasport @pmtenore for your hospitality and warm welcome! It was an amazing morning. Exchanged some technique with @moraesadrianomma.@ruotolobrothersjiujitsu🤜🏼🤛🏼

The headquarters here at RVCA is unbelievably cool but the people and the vibe is the best 🙌🏼”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The partnership between the two organizations is already yielding positive results. It’s a real treat to see some of the world’s best fighters come together as a family to exchange the secrets of their trade secrets, a special scene fans haven’t been privy to in a while.

American Top Team (ATT) fighters Adriano Moraes and Marcus Buchecha are the only two competitors performing on one of the biggest tickets of the year. 'Mikinho' will butt heads with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson for a second time for the ONE flyweight world title.

Meanwhile, 'Buchecha' has a new MMA challenge ahead of him in wrestling world champion Kirill Grishenko. Fans can catch their performances live during North American primetime on August 26.

Anticipate more submission grappling matches and grapplers by the end of the year with possibility of a world title in the mix

ONE Championship is in the works to host more submission grappling matches and signing new grapplers by the end of the year with the intent of possibly adding a world title to the mix.

The promotion has come a long way since hosting their first grappling match in 2017 featuring jiu jitsu pioneers Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki. This year at ONE X, the promotion reintroduced submission grappling back into the global stage, since then, it has taken mainstream martial arts into new waters.

The grappling roster now includes major talents from across the world, including American jiu jitsu practitioners, Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, and the Ruotolo brothers.

Rumor has it that the promotion is looking to further revolutionize the sport by adding more world-class grapplers to eventutally compete for their first world title.

So stay tuned, there are big things ahead!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far