"I'll pound and beat her up" - Itsuki Hirata is confident she can claw her way to victory over Jihin Radzuan

Itsuki Hirata returns to action at ONE X on Saturday, March 26, with only one goal in mind – to seek and destroy Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The unbeaten Japanese star said that she has devised the perfect plan to take out her next assignment on the global stage. During a recent ONE X press conference broadcast live by Abema, Hirata warned fans that she will finish ‘Shadow Cat’ with a knockout or submission before the final bell.

“I want to finish with a submission or a KO. I think I’ll pound and beat her up."

Winning has always been in Itsuki Hirata’s blood. However, the chance to compete at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event has fueled her with even more determination and belief.

After being forced to withdraw from the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal last year, the 22-year-old wants to prove why she remains one of the top stars in the atomweight division.

“I am very much looking forward to competing in a big fight like this, even though I missed the Grand Prix. There will be a lot of spectators this time, so I will try to be flashy as usual for the people who have been waiting for me and myself and show my own characteristics in the match.”

Her characteristics thus far have been visible to all. Itsuki Hirata seamlessly merges her high-level Judoka skills with her ability in the stand-up department. Though the latter is not something she often relies on, it has aided her in some of her most recent wins in ONE.

Other Japanese stars apart from Itsuki Hirata competing at ONE X

'Android 18' isn't going to be the only one flying her nation’s flag high at ONE’s 10-year anniversary showpiece in Singapore. Along with the talented atomweight star, there are eight more Japanese athletes appearing on the stacked card so far.

No.2-ranked flyweight contender Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu will face off against Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes for the flyweight crown. Also, Hiroki Akimoto will challenge Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Ryogo Takahashi will also make a return to the Circle against Singapore’s Amir Khan, while Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama and Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki are set to meet in a heated bout.

Shoko Sato, Ryuto Sawada and Senzo Ikeda will also feature at ONE X on March 26.

