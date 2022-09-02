“I can imagine everything” - Itsuki Hirata visualizes a world title reign after her latest win 

Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata sees a world title reign in her sights, now that she’s bounced back with a decision win against Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video

Last March at ONE X, Hirata suffered her first loss against Jihin Radzuan after earning a massive eight-fight win streak overall and four straight wins under the ONE banner.

Her comeback victory against Heqin not only returned a bit of the confidence she had lost, but also convinced her that she belongs with the top fighters in her division.

In her post-fight interview at ONE on Prime Video 1, the 23-year-old judoka was asked if she visualized herself becoming a future champion now that she’s back in the winning column, Itsuki Hirata replied:

“After winning a fight, I can imagine everything, even you know, I can imagine that I would be the world champion as well. But I don't want to forget the feeling of losing from the last one. So I would keep that mindset as well."

She further added:

“So yeah, as I said before, this division is stacked, with so many athletes in the roster. And you know, being the top five fighter is an amazing thing. And also being the champions is even more amazing. So one day, I want to beat Angela Lee, and I want to be a world champion in this organization."

Watch Hirata's post-fight interview below:

Itsuki Hirata wants to run it again with Jihin Radzuan after split-decision loss

Itsuki Hirata doesn’t want to move forward without having another go at Jihin Radzuan. In what was a razor-close match between the two female fighters, Radzuan proved to be the more prepared competitor.

The Malaysian star found her footing early after stopping Hirata’s submission attempts and takedowns, slowly diffusing her confidence as the minutes progressed. Although one of the three judges was split on a winner, Radzuan was the most efficient, scoring takedowns of her own and maintaining top control.

In what would be an incredible saga between two great warriors, the Japanese phenom may have to put their rematch on the shelf for the time being.

Radzuan is scheduled to fight Stamp Fairtex in an atomweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. It’s a perfect opportunity for Itsuki Hirata to take some mental notes on how to beat both women if she ever were to cross paths with them in the future.

