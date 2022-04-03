”Definitely ready for any kind of UFC/ONE contest" - Jarred Brooks on possible Deiveson Figueiredo rematch

Jarred Brooks is deep into his title quest at ONE Championship, but he’s also keen on exorcizing his past demons.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, Brooks said he’s willing to rematch UFC flyweight world champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a dream ONE Championship-UFC crossover card.

Brooks, the ONE Championship No.2 strawweight contender, suffered a controversial split decision loss to Figueiredo in October 2017. ‘The Monkey God’ believed he did more than enough to earn the victory, and the loss certainly left a bad taste in his mouth.

Brooks said:

“We could do it at flyweight, where he can make 135 [pounds] hydrated. Yeah, I want to beat the brakes off Deiveson Figueiredo like I did before, so I’m definitely ready for any kind of UFC-slash-ONE contest,” said the UFC veteran.

Jarred Brooks and Figueiredo compete in the same weight class (125 lbs) since ONE Championship’s strawweight limit is the same as UFC’s flyweight limit.

Brooks even offered to compete in a ONE Championship flyweight bout since the Singapore-based promotion lists 135 lbs as the division’s limit.

Jarred Brooks eyeing to become double champ

ONE Championship has had several double MMA champions over the years, including Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen, and currently Reinier de Ridder. Jarred Brooks plans to join that exclusive club.

Brooks has already made a name for himself in the strawweight division and has repeatedly called out ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

The 28-year-old has racked up impressive victories against Hiroba Minowa and Lito Adiwang in his first two matches at ONE Championship, bringing him ever closer to a shot at Pacio’s title.

Another man Brooks is looking to fight is ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

Brooks said:

“I’ll do it. I can be your flyweight and strawweight champion and that’s only going to be more marketable for the company. I promise you that. He’s [Moraes] literally cleared out the division. It’s a super fight but it’s an earned super fight,” he said.

Brooks added that he could take on either No.3 flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu or No.5 Reece McLaren at 135 lbs if a fight against Moraes isn't readily available.

“So if they wanted me to fight a couple of flyweights, I think Yuya Wakamatsu would be a perfect flyweight. After that if they want to get Reece McLaren, then they want to give me anybody in the top five, I’m willing. I’m gonna go out there and show everybody in the world what ‘The Monkey God’ is capable of.”

