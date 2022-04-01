"Wouldn't say that I'm comparable to Colby Covington" - Jarred Brooks on recent comparisons

ONE Championship top-ranked fighter, Jarred Brooks, recently said that despite being hated by Brazilians, a comparison to the UFC's Colby Covington is not warranted.

The American wrestler is a former student at the American Top Team (ATT) but left the gym, similar to Covington. He is also known for his trash talk, just like Covington. Furthermore, not all Brazilians love him, as he revealed in a recent interview with Asian MMA:

"Brazilians, when they hate you they, they really mean it."

This is in reference to the bad blood between Jarred Brooks and Brazilian ONE flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes. However, even with the ATT gym split and other similarities to Colby Covington, the comparisons don't make sense, according to Brooks:

"I don't really have Brazilian beef. I've been to Sao Paulo and... I think it's actually a pretty cool place. It's very diverse and a lot of cool people in there. But me and ATT [American Top Team], we didn't split on like negative terms or anything like that. So, I wouldn't say that I'm comparable to Colby Covington, because I'm not speaking about people's wives, I'm not speaking about religion. He's going above and beyond."

Catch Brooks' interview with Andrew Whitelaw for Asian MMA below:

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is well known for his abrasive trash talk. He split with the ATT gym and called Brazil a dump, among other things. He was recently assaulted in public by ATT gym member and former teammate Jorge Masvidal.

Jarred Brooks fights No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane on April 22

Jarred Brooks is booked to fight at ONE Reloaded on April 22. He has already defeated two fighters ranked in the top five and will now be facing the No.1-ranked fighter.

He will meet South African Bokang Masunyane, who is undefeated in MMA and will be looking to keep it that way against the American.

The winner of this match will likely go on to face ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio later this year

Brooks wrote on his Instagram:

"We are back!!! APRIL 22nd! Super exited to have this fight and blessed to take part in the best organization in the world !"

