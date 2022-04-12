"Miss my mma mom" - Jarred Brooks shares a throwback session with former world boxing champion Kara Ro

Jarred Brooks has won everywhere he’s fought, and it’s all thanks to training with the right people. One of those people is former boxer Kara Ro, who was his boxing trainer for some time.

On Twitter, Brooks posted a throwback video of him training with Ro. The ONE strawweight contender wrote in the caption:

"Miss my mma mom @kararo"

Kara Ro enjoyed an undefeated career as a professional boxer, winning all 17 of her bouts before injuries forced her to retire from the sport. Her expertise led to her transition to coaching and one of her students was Brooks.

The 46-year-old retired Canadian boxer continues to train fighters and manages to keep up with what’s going on with her students. She even congratulated Brooks following his recent victory over Hiroba Minowa.

Jarred Brooks' professional record currently stands at 18-2. The only losses on his record came during his time in the UFC, where he suffered back-to-back defeats to Deiveson Figueiredo and Jose Torres. The 28-year-old American hasn't tasted defeat since 2018 and is on the cusp of earning a title shot in Asia's premier MMA promotion, ONE Championship.

Jarred Brooks eyes a world title shot

Jarred Brooks will look to build on his incredible start in ONE Championship on April 22, when he takes on top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Masunyane is undefeated in eight professional fights, including two impressive performances in ONE Championship. He knocked out former world title challenger Rene Catalan in his last outing to earn the No.1 spot in the division.

On the flipside, Brooks’ impressive run since his arrival in 2021 has vaulted him into the world title conversation. Wins over ranked fighters Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa helped push him to the No.2 spot in the division.

The promotion subsequently put together the Masunyane vs. Brooks title eliminator bout, which will be a high stakes affair. The victor will be the rightful challenger to Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight world title.

