“I will make sure I’m very sharp” - Jihin Radzuan needs to be on point against Stamp Fairtex

Malaysian MMA sensation Jihin Radzuan will be facing her biggest-named opponent in ONE Championship yet - former world title contender and former atomweight ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The fight between the two atomweight MMA standouts will feature on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Both Stamp and Radzuan were last seen in action at ONE X, back in march - albeit achieving opposite results. Stamp came close to finishing ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee but fell short in their classic world title bout.

As for Radzuan, 'Shadow Cat' pulled off an upset against the highly-touted Japanese MMA prospect Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata.

While Stamp is looking to gain momentum by getting back in the winning column, Radzuan might be just one high-profile win away from receiving a world title shot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan spoke about her fight with Stamp Fairtex. 'Shadow Cat' said:

“To her credit, she’s a two-division world champion, she’s a top-ranked contender, so I will make sure I’m very sharp at what I do when we fight.”

Regardless of whether you're a world title contender or a world champion, it's best not to underestimate Stamp Fairtex in an MMA fight. The Thai sensation has proven that she's more than just a striking specialist.

Jihin Radzuan isn't all too worried about Stamp Fairtex's striking prowess

Going up against a former world champion Muay Thai kickboxer in Stamp Fairtex, Jihin Radzuan isn't that concerned with the perceived striking advantage of the Thai. In fact, she isn't all too worried about it.

In her interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan said:

“I think the way she [Stamp] sells herself as this feared Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion makes everyone think that her striking is so good. It isn’t right up there, but it’s good. One thing I can say about her striking is that it’s fast. Her hands, her kicks, and elbows can come at you quickly. It will work against women who are unsure on how to strike. As for me, I do know how to handle it."

Radzuan concluded with:

“But I would not want to discredit her striking. If I cannot handle it well when we fight, it’s going to be troublesome and stressful to deal with.”

Interesting take by Jihin Radzuan. We'll have to wait and see on September 30 if her assessment of Stamp's striking arsenal is true.

