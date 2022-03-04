Jihin Radzuan praises Itsuki Hirata, expects different version of the Japanese star at ONE X

Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan expects to get entangled in a tough battle on the canvas against Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

However, the Malaysian atomweight star sees herself passing with flying colors against the Judoka specialist, should the match be contested in Hirata’s area of expertise.

During a press conference in Japan with broadcaster Abema, Jihin offered her views on her foe ahead of their appointment at ONE’s 10th-anniversary spectacle.

“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the fight. She is very young and talented. She is undefeated. She’s a judoka [and] in every fight, she always focuses on taking you down, doing the same things."

As excited as she is, the Ultimate MMA Academy star knows she must keep her mind sharp and focused in order to overcome her unbeaten foe.

Despite Hirata's blistering form, Jihin is ready to prove herself against one of the youngest and brightest talents in the promotion’s 52.2kg weight class, be it in grappling or stand-up exchanges.

She warned fans that there might be an element of surprise coming from her side. However, 'Shadow Cat' thinks ‘Android 18’ will also be bringing some tricks to the Circle when they meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

“I think this fight there will be something different [in terms of Hirata’s gameplan].”

ONE X, goes down from ‘The Lion City’ on March 26 and is being dubbed as the largest event in the promotion’s history, topping the likes of their two-part extravaganza, ONE: Century, in October 2019.

Jihin’s journey on the global stage so far

The Ultimate MMA Academy star turned professional on the Malaysian circuit just a year after graduating from high school, picking up a first-round knockout at Ultimate Beatdown 23 in July 2017. A couple of months after that impressive debut, ‘Shadow Cat’ was signed by ONE.

The Johor Bahru native made a perfect start to her career on the global stage at ONE: Visions of Victory in Kuala Lumpur on March 9, 2018, earning a triangle-choke win against Puja Tomar.

She returned to the Circle on two more occasions that year, keeping her perfect record intact with triumphs over Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol and Jenny Huang.

2019 was not that smooth for ‘Shadow Cat,' though, as she picked up just one win and two defeats. The atomweight competitor has since been on a winning run, earning back-to-back victories over Bi Nguyen and, most recently, Mei Yamaguchi.

She hopes to extend her fine form against Hirata. A victory for the young star would push her record to 8-2 and perhaps bring her closer towards a spot in the atomweight rankings.

