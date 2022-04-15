"I don't think they'll give me Stamp Fairtex" - Jihin Radzuan says she might face other top contenders in atomweight class

Jihin Radzuan barged into the top five of the atomweight division when she scored a split decision win over Itsuki Hirata at ONE X late last March. Her victory put her ever closer to the upper echelon of her weight class. Radzuan, however, doesn’t see a fight against No.1 contender Stamp Fairtex any time soon.

The Malaysian star said in an interview with MMA Mania that ONE Championship won’t be in a rush to put her in a match against Stamp. The No.5-ranked atomweight contender figured that the most plausible opponents for her would be Denice Zamboanga (No.3) and Alyona Rassohyna (No.4).

“In the top five, everything can happen. But I don’t think, now, that they’ll give me Stamp Fairtex because she’s at No.1. Maybe ONE Championship will match me with the top three or four, maybe even lower than me.”

The win over Hirata was Radzuan’s third victory in a row. With her stock on the rise, she said the best she can do is improve on her craft while waiting for her next match inside the ONE circle.

“I just have to keep myself active and keep learning new techniques. I have to keep learning new things and get ready for my next matches.”

Jihin Radzuan wants another dance with Denice Zamboanga

Jihin Radzuan's loss to Denice Zamboanga was such an indelible moment that ‘Shadow Cat’ wouldn’t mind getting another match with the Filipino grappler.

The 23-year-old from Ultimate MMA Academy was 4-1 in her first five fights in ONE Championship when she ran into Zamboanga in December 2019. Radzuan is one of the hottest fighters in the division while Zamboanga is still one of the strongest names in the weight class.

Zamboanga’s early rampage in ONE Championship saw her beat veteran Mei Yamaguchi. She eventually jumped to the No.1 contender spot. Her only losses in her career came against former Rizin and ROAD FC champion Ham Seo Hee. In the same interview, she said:

“I’m in a three-fight winning streak, and she lost two times in a row. If they offer me that fight, of course I would love to. I’d go for a rematch, I would love to get it."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by C. Naik