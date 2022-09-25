“I do know how to handle it” - Jihin Radzuan confident she can nullify Stamp Fairtex’s striking

While most of Stamp Fairtex’s opponents fear her vaunted striking, Jihin Radzuan simply doesn’t. In fact, she can’t wait to prove why when the two atomweight stars step into the circle next week.

The fifth-ranked atomweight is set to lock horns with Stamp at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30 via Prime Video.

Despite Stamp being the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Radzuan says there’s nothing to be scared of. She’s fully confident in both her stand-up and ground game, and says she will be able to “handle” the Thai fighter’s sublime striking skills.

‘Shadow Cat’ told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I think the way she sells herself as this feared Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion makes everyone think that her striking is so good. It isn’t right up there, but it’s good. One thing I can say about her striking is that it’s fast. Her hands, her kicks, and elbows can come at you quickly. It will work against women who are unsure on how to strike. As for me, I do know how to handle it.”

Be that as it may, Jihin Radzuan isn’t putting anything past Stamp Fairtex. The Johor Bahru native knows just how dangerous of a fighter the Fairtex representative truly is.

Apart from being a former two-sport ONE world champion, Stamp is also the 2021 ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion and the current No.1-ranked contender.

Jihin Radzuan looking to take Stamp Fairtex’s spot atop the atomweight rankings

Jihin Radzuan knows Stamp Fairtex is no walk in the park, and she’s headed into this fight with the mindset that it’s her biggest fight ever. Needless to say, there’s certainly a lot at stake for both women.

For Stamp, it’s a chance to take out a top-five contender and add another feather to her cap. For Radzuan, the Malaysian will be looking to extend her current winning streak to four, with perhaps the biggest name opponent possible outside of the atomweight queen herself, Angela Lee.

Jihin Radzuan will be cautious yet confident when she enters the circle opposite Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2. She told ONE Championship:

“I would not want to discredit her striking. If I cannot handle it well when we fight, it’s going to be troublesome and stressful to deal with.”

This showdown between two elite female atomweight warriors has major world title implications and is not a fight to be missed.

Watch Radzuan's performance against Denice Zamboanga below:

