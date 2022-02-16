“Mighty Mouse can strike with Rodtang” - Jihin Radzuan weighs in on the ONE X special rules fight

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon will have an advantage against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in the opening round of their special rules fight at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The flyweight super-fight will consist of four rounds that are set to alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rulesets. Given the 24-years-old's striking pedigree, the first three minutes are expected to be played on his court.

However, atomweight star Jihin Radzuan believes MMA GOAT contender Johnson may surprise people and turn the tables on ‘the art of eight limbs’ specialist in the first stanza.

The Malaysian fighter, fresh off a win over Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11, told ONE:

“That fight is going to be crazy. It’s unbelievable. Rodtang’s striking is really good, but DJ [Demetrious Johnson] is very fast on the feet. Mighty Mouse can strike with him, but he has to be careful of not being too committed when fighting on the feet. That is Rodtang’s world, but I think DJ can put on a good show there... I wouldn’t say DJ can completely defeat him there, but you know, I’m sure he'll put up a good fight. He’s smart too, so I don't see him struggling too much in the first round.”

Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson’s clash has been a hot topic amongst the martial arts fraternity since the fight was booked for the 10th-anniversary extravaganza, which was initially scheduled for December 2021.

Like everyone else, Jihin will be keeping a close eye on this epic battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

Radzuan says Rodtang’s ground game won't be a threat to Demetrious Johnson

While the Malaysian star believes 'Mighty Mouse' could surprise the stand-up specialist in the striking-only rounds, she feels the Muay Thai champion won't stand much of a chance against Johnson when the rules flip to MMA.

The Thai, of course, has been honing his Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling skills over the past year. However, he'll have it all to do against the American, who has been a wrestling star since high school.

Jihin added:

“On the ground, I don’t see him doing much except probably trying to escape and trying to get himself out of a bad position. This is where I think DJ will try to finish the fight... He [Jitmuangnon] may have been training his ground, but it’s going to be hard against someone who’s done it his entire life. But I think anything can happen. All I know, it’s going to be a good fight.”

We'll see if Radzuan's hypothesis is correct when the action unfolds at ONE X next month.

Edited by Harvey Leonard