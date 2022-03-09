"I have the ability to knock them out" - John Lineker feels he can put Nong-O and Capitan to sleep in the Circle

John Lineker is eying a special rules contest once he passes his next assignment in ONE Championship. He'd love for that to happen against a Muay Thai or kickboxing bantamweight titleholder.

The top-ranked bantamweight star is planning to take out division champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out this Friday, March 11. He is already considering his next challenge should that happen.

Ahead of his showdown with Fernandes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, John Lineker told ONE:

“I’m definitely interested in doing a super fight with those kinds of rules. It would be really fun. A round of just striking without worrying about being taken down? I would feel at home. I would definitely be up for a super fight with those rules.”

When asked who he’d prefer between bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan and Muay Thai king Nong-O, the Parana native had this to say:

“It would be great if I had that opportunity [to fight both]. I believe I can knock them out.”

John Lineker thinks his boxing will outshine both kickboxing and Muay Thai kings

Both Thai athletes that 'Hands of Stone' has his eyes on are strikers who bring near-perfect Muay Thai skills to the Circle.

John Lineker knows he doesn't have the same amount of knowledge in ‘the art of eight limbs’. However, he believes his truck-like fists and boxing skills hold enough venom to knock either man out in a special-rules matchup.

He has already amassed two superb knockouts against top bantamweight stars Troy Worthen and Kevin Belingon. He feels it could end up the same against any men plying their trade in the promotion.

In the same interview with ONE, the 31-year-old warned:

“I’m a striker. I have the ability to knock out anyone. It would be an interesting fight because I wouldn’t be worried about the takedowns. I would use 100 percent of my boxing.”

Lineker always lights up the Circle with his ruthless abilities in the striking department. A special-rules match would be a perfect way to test how good it fares against a specialist striker.

However, before that hypothetical match comes to pass, the top-ranked bantamweight must first take out Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out this Friday.

