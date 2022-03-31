Watch: John Wayne Parr appreciates Robin Black's analysis of Parr's power jab

John Wayne Parr recently retired and took his rightful spot in the annals of combat sports legends. He lost a hard-fought fight at ONE X against former MMA champion Eduard Folayang.

MMA analyst Robin Black took to Twitter for a one-minute technical breakdown of Parr's power jab alongside Muay Thai veteran Kru Joe. Black began by stating how both he and Joe loved the Muay Thai legend.

Kru Joe continued with the breakdown:

"One thing we know about John Wayne is he throws every punch with power! Traditionally, a jab rolls forward right off your shoulder straight in, straight line. What [John Wayne Parr] does is he pulls his hand back, pulls his shoulders back, almost like you're drawing a bow, a bow and arrow. And then he throws that jab as hard as he possibly can."

Kru Joe and Robin Black then compared a normal jab to John Wayne Parr's power jab. 'The Gunslinger', always happy and smiling, was grateful to the two for the breakdown and responded:

"Thank you gentlemen"

Check out Parr thanking Robin Black and Kru Joe for their breakdown of his jab:

John Wayne Parr flattered by fan $50K performance bonus

After a vote by ONE Championship fans, Parr walked out of ONE X $50,000 richer. Seven performance bonuses were awarded by the organization and the eighth was voted on by fans. The 45-year-old won the performance bonus after garnering 42% of the votes.

ONE Championship



#ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship With almost 42% of the votes, @johnwayneparr is your ONE X Fan Vote performance bonus winner!

Parr was so moved by the fan vote that he shed tears when informed of the news, saying:

“This feels better than a world title. Very happy.”

John Wayne Parr

After 35 years of fighting and 149 fights. My last fight is now my new favourite out of all of them.

Thank you to everyone that voted.

#onex Words can’t not describe my happiness right now.After 35 years of fighting and 149 fights. My last fight is now my new favourite out of all of them.Thank you to everyone that voted. Words can’t not describe my happiness right now. After 35 years of fighting and 149 fights. My last fight is now my new favourite out of all of them. Thank you to everyone that voted. #onex https://t.co/Eu4vjsecm4

Interestingly, the Australian Muay Thai fighter revealed on Twitter that he nearly retired before his fight at ONE X. He had called Chatri Sityodtong to inform him of his decision to call it a day, before the ONE Championship CEO convinced him to take one final fight.

Parr retired with a strong legacy in Muay Thai, as a world champion with 99 wins in his professional career. His daughter, Jazzy Parr, has continued the family name and legacy in combat sports. She has already won multiple national Muay Thai championships and competes in professional boxing as well.

