"Damn, what an event"- Michael Schiavello ranks his top-10 performances from ONE X

Michael Schiavello had a front row seat to one of the best events of 2022. ONE X was the 10-year anniversary event of ONE Championship. The Australian broadcaster impressively commentated the entire 10-hour broadcast.

In a recent Twitter post, Schiavello shared his thoughts on his personal top-10 best performances from ONE X.

He said:

"Watching back ONE X. Damn, what an event. My best 10 performances. 1. Hiroki Akimoto 2. Angela Lee 3. Demetrious Johnson 4. Superbon 5. Nong-O 6. Chingiz Allazov 7. Sexyama 8. Jihin Radzuan 9. Ham Seo Hee 10. Sinsamut Klinmee Special mentions: Kang Ji Won / Senzo Ikeda #onex"

MichaelSchiavello PM @SchiavelloVOICE Damn, what an event. My best 10 performances.

1. Hiroki Akimoto

2. Angela Lee

3. Demetrious Johnson

4. Superbon

5. Nong-O

6. Chingiz Allazov

7. Sexyama

8. Jihin Radzuan

9. Ham Seo Hee

10. Sinsamut Klinmee

Special mentions: Kang Ji Won / Senzo Ikeda Watching back ONE X.Damn, what an event. My best 10 performances.1. Hiroki Akimoto2. Angela Lee3. Demetrious Johnson4. Superbon5. Nong-O6. Chingiz Allazov7. Sexyama8. Jihin Radzuan9. Ham Seo Hee10. Sinsamut KlinmeeSpecial mentions: Kang Ji Won / Senzo Ikeda #onex Watching back ONE X. 💥Damn, what an event. My best 10 performances.1. Hiroki Akimoto2. Angela Lee3. Demetrious Johnson4. Superbon5. Nong-O6. Chingiz Allazov7. Sexyama8. Jihin Radzuan9. Ham Seo Hee10. Sinsamut Klinmee Special mentions: Kang Ji Won / Senzo Ikeda #onex

Schiavello's post is certainly an impressive list from an incredible combat sports event.

Counting down Michael Schiavello's top 10

Hiroki Akimoto went to war against reigning and defending champion Capitan. The clash was for the bantamweight Kickboxing world title and was one of the best combat sports fights of the year already. The two traded every type of strike in their arsenal.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship The Japanese striker challenges Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE X on 26 March! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets Hiroki Akimoto's got COUNTERSThe Japanese striker challenges Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE X on 26 March! #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets Hiroki Akimoto's got COUNTERS 😧 The Japanese striker challenges Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE X on 26 March! 🏆 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/6CSkwf8PP4

Michael Schiavello's number two is atomweight queen Angela Lee. 'Unstoppable' Lee made an impressive comeback after two years away, a period that included the birth of her daughter.

In the ONE X main event, she defended her title against top contender Stamp Fairtex. Stamp previously captured titles in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, but Lee stopped her with a submission to end her hopes of capturing her first MMA title.

Demetrious Johnson, meanwhile, competed in a special-rules contest against Muay Thai great Rodtang. Despite the first round being Muay Thai, Johnson did not take the frame off, instead trying to land bombs and mix in the clinch. In the second round, an MMA stanza, Johnson quickly secured a takedown and worked to a submission victory.

Elsewhere, Superbon was able to defend his title and avenge a loss he fell to earlier in his career. With a volley of kicks from range, Superbon was able to entirely shut down Marat Grigorian's game. He retained his title in a kickboxing masterclass.

Michael Schiavello and fans around the world were also impressed with Nong-O. He defended his Muay Thai championship, shutting down challenger Felipe Lobo. He landed a thunderous uppercut that ended the night for the Brazilian, with no second knockdwon necessary.

Chingiz Allazov, meanwhile, won the Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix by pressuring and pushing Muay Thai great Sitthichai. Allazov looked one step ahead for most of this performance.

'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama was Michael Schiavello's seventh-ranked performance. He struggled in the first round and was nearly finished by Shinya Aoki. However, he had a great come-from-behind victory, winning the fight via TKO in the second round. He utilized knees and strikes against his fellow Japanese legend.

'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan was impressively able to outpoint Itsuki Hirata in nearly every position in their bout. many thought Judo expert Hirata would be too much for Radzuan. However, Radzuan controlled the fight in the clinch, on the ground and standing.

Ham Seo Hee had to fight back from an accidental headbutt in the first few seconds against Denice Zamboanga. She was able to fight back on the feet and ground to control the second and third rounds, earning the top contender position.

Schiavello's No.10 pick is Sinsamut Klinmee. He made a great debut in ONE Championship at ONE X. In a match against Muay Thai and kickboxing great Nieky Holzken, he rose to the occasion. Sinsamut landed a massive overhand, which instantly ended the fight.

Edited by Harvey Leonard