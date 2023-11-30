ONE Championship: Jonathan Di Bella says Joshua Pacio deserves rematch against Jarred Brooks

Ahead of targeting his own return to the circle, Jonathan Di Bella has got his eyes on another world championship contest that is set to go down soon.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently confirmed that the plan is to have ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks face former champ and top-ranked contender Joshua Pacio in a rematch of their fight from last year.

Since losing his title to Brooks, Pacio went away and took out the surging contender Mansur Malachiev to reestablish himself as the top contender in the division.

Brooks is yet to defend his strawweight title, but beating the former champion for a second time would solidify his status as the best in the weight class.

Jonathan Di Bella gave his take on the matchup in an interview with the South China Morning Post, as he looks forward to seeing the two men run it back early next year:

“I think that'll be a good rematch [Pacio vs Brooks]. Joshua just won, and I think that'll be cool.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella eyes Zhang Peimian rematch before 2024

Jonathan Di Bella is also looking ahead to a highly anticipated rematch of his own for his next fight under the ONE Championship banner.

He won the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship in a fight of the year contender with Zhang Peimian last year.

Unfortunately, Peimian suffered a setback last time out against Rui Botelho, but with the Portuguese contender unable to make a quick turnaround, Di Bella is happy to fight both men if it means staying active as a champion.

During the interview, he called for a rematch with ‘Fighting Rooster’ on the upcoming ONE Fight Night 17 card which is stacked from top to bottom with striking matchups:

“I want to fight Zhang on December 8 if possible. I'd love to fight Rui, but I know he's out.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.