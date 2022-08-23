“I think it’s a bad idea” - Jonathan Haggerty motivated by Amir Naseri’s brash talk

Jonathan Haggerty recently responded to Amir Naseri’s brash talk with a bold warning.

The rivalry between the two Muay Thai strikers has reached it's boiling point. Haggerty and Naseri are scheduled to face off in an alternate bout for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on the biggest fight card of the year at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Naseri has been trying to get inside Haggerty’s head by saying he’s “looking forward to finishing” the former flyweight world champion. Haggerty, however, is having none of that.

He recently spoke with ONE Championship about his opponent and said:

“I think it’s a bad idea him saying that because it’s only going to make me want to hurt him even more."

"The last time someone spoke like that it was Mongkolpetch [Petchyindee], and he paid for it. So, I’m going to go out there in the first round and try and obliterate him to show that I am one step ahead of Savvas, and I am more dangerous than him by stopping Naseri.”

Amir Naseri didn’t have the best start on his ONE debut against Savvas Michael in the quarterfinals bout of the World Grand Prix. Michael outscored the five-time Muay Thai world champion easily and it goes without saying that Haggerty wasn’t at all impressed with his performance.

Jonathan Haggerty doesn't take big talk lightly. Anyone who knows Haggerty will know he’s a man of his word. If ‘The General’ says he’s going to “obliterate” Naseri, then you can bet that he will push with an unrelenting pace until his rival no longer has the willpower to keep going.

Catch a glimpse of Jonathan Haggerty's fight camp ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

Jonathan Haggerty has recently kicked-off a two-day YouTube vlog of his training camp ahead of his upcoming flyweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The 25-year-old superstar can be seen doing some strength and conditioning work during this fight camp in order to be in the best shape possible for when he returns to the circle. The vlog shows the laborious reality of what an 11-week training camp looks like, a topic of conversation which fans aren’t normally privy to.

Working with top strength and conditioning coaches from the UK, fans will see a healthy and improved version of Jonathan Haggerty come fight night.

Watch ‘The General’ in action below:

