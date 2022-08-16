“I’m going to show off some special moves” - Jonathan Haggerty wants to impress US audiences in next fight

Jonathan Haggerty is happy about the opportunity to fight for American audiences at ONE on Prime Video 1.

It’s been nearly six months since Haggerty performed on the grand stage. Recently, an undisclosed illness pulled ‘The General’ out of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix last May. He was scheduled to fight Walter Goncalves but Mexico’s Josue Cruz replaced him at the last minute.

The former Muay Thai world champion is therefore happy to get the ball rolling again after experiencing such a devastating setback.

He returns in an alternate bout with Iranian-Malaysian fighter Amir Naseri on Friday, August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and confesses he’s eager to put on an epic performance for his American fanbase.

He told SCMP MMA:

“Everything’s going well. Everything’s going to plan. I’m excited, I really am. Everything’s just fit into place now. It’s a lot better than the last fight camp, so I’m happy with the progression. I’m excited to put on a performance for the US fans for the first time. I’m going to show off some special moves.”

Catch the full interview with Johnathan Haggerty below:

‘The General’ has updated fans on social media about his progression since his last fight camp in May. He recuperated quickly and as soon as he was medically cleared, the 25-year-old star began to hit the bags.

Scoring a fight on one of the hottest cards of the year, Haggerty is back in the conversation and has the potential to fight one of the winners in the finals if one of the fighters pull out for any reason.

Regarded as one of the best Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty hopes to live up to his name and give US fans something to talk about.

Jonathan Haggerty fighting for Muay Thai glory

Jonathan Haggerty lives, eats, and breathes Muay Thai, so you better believe he’s going to do whatever he can to become world champion again.

Never to put on a boring performance, Haggerty was phenomenal in his last match against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee last February. Definitely one of his toughest battles fans have seen, experiencing a bit of adversity in the second round, he fired back in the third to clinch the decision win over Petchyindee.

On Instagram, Haggerty commemorated the fight from ONE: Bad Blood and captioned the firefight with:

"No guts no glory! How badly do you want it?..I want it all 🩸😡"

Expect only fireworks from ‘The General’ when he returns to fight Amir Naseri on August 26th in US primetime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik