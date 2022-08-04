Jonathan Haggerty reveals his dream opponent in MMA

Jonathan Haggerty recently revealed who his dream matchup in MMA would be. Interestingly, the person at the top of his hit-list is former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

A special mixed-rules bout between 'The General' and ‘Mighty Mouse’ would certainly be an amazing spectacle for die-hard fans.

Haggerty recently confirmed his pick and told ONE:

“It would probably be 'Mighty Mouse'. Yeah. Because for years, growing up as a kid watching him, you know, I've done that with Sam-A. Growing up, watching Sam-A and when they offered me to fight him. I thought, yes, jackpot! Let's go. So yeah, probably Mighty Mouse.”

On his ONE debut, Haggerty challenged Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao back in 2019 for the flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The Englishman pushed the pace for five grueling rounds, and after a tough battle, Haggerty was named the new flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Seeking another big name to add to his bucket list, a super-fight with ‘Mighty Mouse’ could easily be on the cards. After a successful turnout between Johnson and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X last March, even the MMA icon might not be opposed to a Muay Thai vs. MMA showdown with ‘The General’.

Jonathan Haggerty tells fans to expect a stoppage against Amir Naseri on August 26

Jonathan Haggerty is gearing up for his upcoming showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Englishman will share the circle with Amir Naseri in a bout for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The UK standout announced at a press conference between ONE and Amazon Prime in Los Angeles, to expect fireworks in his next fight.

The 25 year-old star told the press:

“Next fight’s going to be a good one. I’m intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I’m gonna show you I can bring some spinning elbows, maybe even a stoppage.”

Early on in the tournament, Haggerty was gearing up to face Walter Goncalves in the quarterfinals, however, he suddenly fell ill and was forced to withdraw from the bout. Haggerty fans will most certainly be eagerly waiting for the return of their Muay Thai king on Friday, August 26.

