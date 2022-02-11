Watch: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Mongkolpetch ONE Championship fight preview

Get ready for the new co-main event at ONE Championship: Bad Blood. The event's new co-headliner will be a Muay Thai war that has serious title implications.

The flyweight bout between Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee is a fight where both warriors are gunning for a shot at gold. In a fight preview video released by ONE Championship, we learn deeper insights from both sides of the dance.

Former champion Haggerty, who lost his title to Rodtang in 2019, failed to regain it in a rematch a year later. He has since bounced back with two straight wins. In his return to the circle, the Brit is looking to blast through Mongkolpetch and be ready for a third dance with the champion. 'The General' has learned his lessons in his two losses to Rodtang and has shown improvements in his fight with Taiki Naito.

"In the Taiki Naito fight I just adapted because I knew what he was gonna bring. I felt that he had a gameplan and I'm just gonna ruin it for him. He couldn't touch me. I enjoyed that fight a lot. I feel like once I beat Mongkolpetch, I'll be ready for Rodtang," said Haggerty.

Across the cage from Haggerty is Mongkolpetch, a surging Thai boxer who's never been beaten inside the ONE circle. The Petchyindee Academy fighter believes Haggerty couldn't beat Rodtang and just needs to step aside to allow those who can. In the preview video, the Thai warrior pointed out Haggerty's glaring weakness that Rodtang exposed:

"In his previous fights, such as the one with Rodtang, he couldn't handle shots to the body."

If this assessment is true, expect Mongkolpetch to look to murder Haggerty's mid-section from the opening bell. As for the Brit, expect him to have a solid gameplan to deal with this concentrated attack from the Thai.

Watch the full fight preview here:

COVID-19 changes ONE Championship: Bad Blood fight card

Due to some bouts getting canceled due to COVID-19 (including the main event), Haggerty's bout with Mongkolpetch has been made co-headliner of ONE Championship: Bad Blood. It's a blessing in disguise as the ONE Super Series bout will get more attention compared to where it was in the card before.

In the preview video, Haggerty expressed his thoughts on his deemed weaknesses presented in the Rodtang fights. The Brit is well aware of this and has since dealt with it in his own camp.

One thing 'The General' has going for him, as he put it, is his footwork and movement that's not present in most Thai boxers. He uses these two elements to attack his opponents from a distance and also dart in and out to land his katana-like slicing elbows.

Tune in today to see if Haggerty can showcase his new-and-improved version or if Mongkolpetch will steal his thunder inside the cage.

