Josh Thomson thanks Joe Rogan for promoting the 'Weighing In' podcast on JRE

Josh Thomson recently expressed gratitude towards Joe Rogan for promoting his MMA podcast on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Thomson, who hosts the Weighing In podcast alongside former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy, thanked the UFC commentator on Twitter. The former UFC fighter tweeted:

"In one of his most recent podcast with @VenezuelanVixen, my man @joerogan always seems to bring shine on his friends and what they’re doing. I’m truly grateful for the love on our podcast @WeighingIn with @JohnMcCarthyMMA and myself."

Thomson uploaded a clip where Rogan was seen praising the Weighing In podcast, saying:

"Josh Thomson has a great podcast, he does it with 'Big' John McCarthy, another excellent example. Those guys [are great]. Who better to learn or listen to talk about fights than Josh! He's been around forever, he was the best in the world at one point in time. John McCarthy, veteran. Seen everything. Those guys are perfect!"

Joe Rogan commended Josh Thomson for "legitimately" beating Nate Diaz

Joe Rogan recently revealed that the only fighter he believes to have legitimately defeated Nate Diaz is Josh Thomson, the former Strikeforce world champion.

Thomson is the only fighter to finish Diaz inside the octagon, barring the UFC 244 incident where the Stockton native was handed a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal following a controversial doctor stoppage.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said:

"The only guy that's legitimately beaten Nate is Josh Thomson. Josh Thomson legitimately stopped Nate. I mean, obviously, so did Jorge Masvidal. Other people have beaten him, don't get me wrong. But I mean like shut him off, and that was Josh. Josh shut him off. Josh head kicked him. Josh Thomson in his prime was one of the most spectacular fighters on the planet. Completely well balanced. He had great wrestling, great submissions. Became a world champion... He's the only guy that ever stopped Nate Diaz."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Josh Thomson's win over Nate Diaz below:

Following his TKO victory over Nate Diaz, Josh Thomson went on to lose his next three fights in the UFC. He subsequently left the promotion and fought the last three bouts of his career in Bellator, where he went 2-1.

