"I’m siding more with Brooks by decision" - Joshua Pacio gives slight edge to Jarred Brooks in title eliminator against Bokang Masunyane

Joshua Pacio has a huge target on his back and will be eager to see who will emerge victorious between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks in their upcoming matchup.

The top contenders in the strawweight division are set to face each other at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in a world title eliminator on April 22. The winner of the bout will earn the right to challenge Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Passion’ said that he believes that the No.2-ranked Brooks is having a more impressive run so far.

Joshua Pacio said:

“For me, Brooks has been more impressive. He faced two top-five contenders and beat them, but I’m not discounting the fact that Bokang beat Rene [Catalan] when he was still in the rankings, and he knocked him out quickly.”

While he doesn’t have a preference on who he wants to face between the two fighters, Pacio believes that ‘The Monkey God’ has a slight edge over the undefeated South African warrior.

“This is hard, but I’m looking at the experience of Brooks, and given that it’s only a three-rounder, I’m siding more with Brooks by decision, mainly because of that experience,” Pacio said.

Joshua Pacio believes the world title eliminator will go the distance

Both Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane have shown the ability to stop their opponents in the circle.

Masunyane knocked out former world title contender Rene Catalan in their matchup, while Brooks forced Pacio’s teammate Lito Adiwang to submit in his promotional debut.

While Joshua Pacio recognizes their finishing ability, the Filipino believes that the contenders will push each other to the limit when they meet in the circle.

Pacio said:

"Both guys are amazing, and they have the ability to finish anyone, but I think this one’s headed to a decision. They come from the same background, and I expect this to be a grind in the wrestling department.”

Brooks and Masunyane have faced ranked opponents before in the circle, but going up against each other will be their biggest test yet. When the smoke clears, only one will emerge with the right to challenge for the gold.

