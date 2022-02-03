"I just want to keep it simple" - Dustin Joynson on his upcoming bout with Hugo Cunha in ONE Championship: Bad Blood

Dustin Joynson was caught in a baptism of fire on his ONE Championship debut and ended up losing to Kirill Grishenko back in October 2021. Looking for his first win in Asia's premier MMA organization, the Canadian just wants to feel more relaxed and keep it simple in his upcoming match with Hugo Cunha this February 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Canadian fighter has been doing his homework on his second fight in ONE Championship and already sees his advantages over the undefeated Cunha.

"I did a little research. There’s not a lot on them," said Joynson in an interview with The AllStar. "He looks like he is pretty well-rounded. He likes to do more traditional Muay Thai striking and I’m cool with that. This guy’s going to be orthodox so I should be okay with it."

Cunha will be making his debut in ONE Championship and will be bringing his professional career record to 6-0. His victories are split into three knockouts and three submissions.

Meanwhile, Joynson also has three knockouts under his name along with one submission victory. Coming up with a game plan against Cunha, Joynson doesn't want to overthink this matchup against the Brazilian fighter and just do what his coaches want him to execute inside the MMA cage.

"I don’t want to get overwhelmed by how much stuff he has and like what he’s done and what he brings to the table, for me, I just want to keep it simple," said Joynson. "I watch a bit but mostly I get my coaches to watch and they’ll say, he likes to do this, he likes to throw the overhand, he likes to do whatever and we’ll work on that in the gym."

Dustin Joynson shrugs off first career defeat during ONE Championship debut

Carrying an undefeated record in his ONE Championship debut, Joynson tasted his first professional MMA career loss via unanimous decision against Kirill Grishenko.

The 36-year-old fighter is over with the loss and sees the silver lining that it is a part of a life of being an MMA competitor.

"If I’m going to lose, no one’s record stays perfect for the most part. Might be a few guys out there that will but we all lose eventually and it’s how you take that loss I guess."

ONE: Bad Blood features some big clashes, and it will be interesting to see how Joynson does against Cunha.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim