Kang Ji Won knocks out Paul Elliott in under a minute in ONE X

Kang Ji Won used as little time as possible, knocking out Paul Elliott 58 seconds into the first round of their heavyweight fight in ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two heavyweights swung for the fences but it was Won who found the mark with a crisp right cross, landing square on Elliott’s jaw immediately shutting off the Englishman 58 seconds into the fight.

It was a barnburner in every sense of the word as the two big men quickly went for power shots with the aim of knocking each other out.

Watch the clip below:

Elliott and Won were already teeing off at each other 20 seconds into the fight, exchanging heavy hooks from close distance. Won blocked Elliott’s high right kick and responded with a quick straight left but barely missed.

Elliott then used has hands to close the distance and position Won near the cage. However, it was the South Korean who landed the more explosive right hand in the exchange.

‘The Mighty Warrior’ has now won six of his seven professional fights, with three wins in the premier ONE Championship.

The hefty South Korean’s three victories in the circle have all come by way of knockouts. Interestingly, this 58-second knockout is his second fastest win after his 53 second knock out of Adnan Alic in July 2019.

Elliott, meanwhile, suffered the first loss of his career after starting off with four straight victories.

Kang Ji Won bags the 50k bonus

During the in-cage interview with Mitch Chilson, Kang Ji Won said he’s proud to be back on the winning track and expressed his confidence in fighting any other heavyweight in the promotion.

“I just did what I always do and I feel happy. I’m so happy to be back and I’m going to beat everyone. I wasn’t nervous at all, you know, I saw everything coming,” said Kang.

The South Korean’s explosive knockout win also earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Thank you so much Mr. Chatri!” Shouted Kang.

