What time does the ONE X event start in your country?

Ensure you do not miss ONE X on March 26! ONE Championship is celebrating a decade of premier martial arts. What time does this event start in your country?
The event will be split into three parts. Part I is available live and for free on atatch.onefc.com, and ONE’s YouTube channel, plus Facebook. Additionally, Part II broadcasts live and for free on watch.onefc.com, and ONE’s YouTube channel. Part III, The Grand Finale, can only be accessed through Pay-Per-View at watch.onefc.com. When will this event be broadcast where you are? Start times with time zones listed below.
ONE X: Part I
1 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila
2 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto
10:30 AM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore
1 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami
10 PM PST (Starts March 25) (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver
5 AM GMT - London, Edinburgh
6 AM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin
ONE X: Part II
5 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila
6 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto
2:30 PM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore
5 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami
2 AM PST (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver
9 AM GMT - London, Edinburgh
10 AM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin
ONE X: Grand Finale
8 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila
9 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto
5:30 PM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore
8 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami
5 AM PST (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver
12 Noon GMT - London, Edinburgh
1 PM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin
ONE X full card
Many fights will be put on for the ONE Championship decade celebration. The event will feature MMA, Grappling, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and special rules fights. Plus, championship titles will be on the line. See below for all event fights.
ONE X: Part I
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Chingiz Allazov - Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Final
Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao
Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee
Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang
Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato
Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi
Paul Elliot vs. Kang Ji Won
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Daniella Kelly
Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda
ONE X: Part II
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight Championship
Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship
Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga
Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan
Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai
ONE X: Grand Finale:
Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - ONE Women's Atomweight Championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - Special Rules
Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - ONE Flyweight Championship
Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama
Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr
Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Championship