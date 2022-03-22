What time does the ONE X event start in your country?

Ensure you do not miss ONE X on March 26! ONE Championship is celebrating a decade of premier martial arts. What time does this event start in your country?

The event will be split into three parts. Part I is available live and for free on atatch.onefc.com, and ONE’s YouTube channel, plus Facebook. Additionally, Part II broadcasts live and for free on watch.onefc.com, and ONE’s YouTube channel. Part III, The Grand Finale, can only be accessed through Pay-Per-View at watch.onefc.com. When will this event be broadcast where you are? Start times with time zones listed below.

ONE X: Part I

1 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila

2 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto

10:30 AM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore

1 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami

10 PM PST (Starts March 25) (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver

5 AM GMT - London, Edinburgh

6 AM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin

ONE X: Part II

5 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila

6 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto

2:30 PM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore

5 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami

2 AM PST (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver

9 AM GMT - London, Edinburgh

10 AM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin

ONE X: Grand Finale

8 PM SGT - Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila

9 PM JST (Japan) - Tokyo, Kyoto

5:30 PM IST (India) - Delhi, Bangalore

8 AM ET (Eastern Time) - New York, Miami

5 AM PST (Pacific Time) - Los Angeles, Vancouver

12 Noon GMT - London, Edinburgh

1 PM CET (Europe) - Brussels, Berlin

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship IT'S FIGHT WEEK Mark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: IT'S FIGHT WEEKMark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓 #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets 🔥 IT'S FIGHT WEEK 🔥 Mark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/XwOR3ofHdR

ONE X full card

Many fights will be put on for the ONE Championship decade celebration. The event will feature MMA, Grappling, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and special rules fights. Plus, championship titles will be on the line. See below for all event fights.

ONE X: Part I

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Chingiz Allazov - Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Final

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Paul Elliot vs. Kang Ji Won

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Daniella Kelly

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda

ONE X: Part II

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight Championship

Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai

ONE X: Grand Finale:

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - ONE Women's Atomweight Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - Special Rules

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - ONE Flyweight Championship

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Championship

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



Rodtang X Johnson in a one-off mixed rules super-fight at



How do you see this one playing out?



#ONEFC #MMA #MuayThai @MightyMouse This one will go down in the history books!Rodtang X Johnson in a one-off mixed rules super-fight at #OneX this weekend!How do you see this one playing out? This one will go down in the history books! 📖Rodtang X Johnson in a one-off mixed rules super-fight at #OneX this weekend!How do you see this one playing out?#ONEFC #MMA #MuayThai @MightyMouse https://t.co/uA2OR3vTAT

Edited by wkhuff20