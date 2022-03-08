“That's going to be a sick fight” - Demetrious Johnson breaks down the Thanh Le-Garry Tonon featherweight world title showdown

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in history. Above all, he’s also a huge fan of the sport.

Since Johnson joined ONE Championship in 2019, he’s witnessed some of the most exciting fights on the other side of the world.

Like a true fan, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be watching the events unfold at ONE: Lights Out this Friday. In particular, he's excited, like many, for the main event between reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le and the No. 2-ranked Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon.

Johnson believes it’s going to be an exciting matchup and one that will most likely end in a finish. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson had this to say about the two featherweight stars:

“Oh, that's going to be a sick fight. I’m a big fan of both of those guys. Garry Tonon is such a vicious grappler who's made his transition to mixed martial arts and he's done very well. Thanh Le is an amazing striker on the feet. Got that karate background, quick lightning hands. It's going to be tough.”

As for who wins this fight, Johnson thinks both athletes have a chance to bring home the gold at the end of the night.

“Thanh Le has been training with Ryan Hall, another phenomenal grappler on the ground. But you know, we have to see it in the cage. I mean, they're both great. They both [finish fights]. Tonon can finish Thanh with his speed and obviously, he can get the fight to the ground and get a submission.”

Demetrious Johnson is in a big fight of his own at ONE X

Right after ONE: Lights Out, it's Demetrious Johnson's turn to get in on the action. He's set to figure in a special rules super-fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X on March 26.

Like Tonon and Le's matchup, Johnson's clash with 'The Iron Man' also pits a striker against a grappler, but on a whole different level because of the wild ruleset.

Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai ruleset, while rounds two and four under ONE Championship's global MMA ruleset.

Johnson is a legend in MMA and is considered among the greatest of all time in the sport. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Rodtang is already a veteran of over 300 Muay Thai matches, making him a formidable foe in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Their bout will certainly be one of the highlights of the 10-year anniversary show that already has five world titles on the line so far.

