“Whoever lands that first clean shot” - Kevin Belingon excited for war between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade

Kevin Belingon has given his breakdown of the upcoming bantamweight world title fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade.

Lineker vs. Andrade is one of the most thrilling matchups of 2022 on paper. ‘Hands of Stone’ is an aggressive and powerful striker, while ‘Wonder Boy’ looks to spoil the Brazilian’s first title defense with his speed and accuracy.

MMA analysts and ONE Championship fighters are struggling to contain their excitement for the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event, including former bantamweight world champion Belingon.

When asked about Lineker vs. Andrade, ‘The Silencer’ had this to say:

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this fight ends in a knockout. They both have that KO power. It just depends on who can land clean first, in my opinion. Whoever lands that first clean shot to the chin or the midsection is going to win this. It’s going to be an explosive fight.”

It will be surprising to see Lineker vs. Andrade go to a decision. Both fighters are always looking for a finish and have promised to continue moving forward during the fight. The question is, who will emerge with the knockout win?

Watch a throwback highlight of John Lineker finishing Kevin Belingon in 2020 below:

Kevin Belingon sees an advantage for Fabricio Andrade over John Lineker

Lineker vs. Andrade is difficult to predict because the champion has an experience advantage, but it could be time for ‘Wonder Boy’ to have the breakout performance most have anticipated.

Kevin Belingon went more in-depth in his breakdown of the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event and had this to say about the advantage Andrade has:

"Fabricio Andrade’s biggest advantage in this fight is his height and reach. That will make the difference in this fight. They both have KO power, but Andrade’s length will be a problem for Lineker here."

Lineker vs. Andrade could change the layout of the ONE bantamweight division. 'Hands of Stone' seems like he's continuing to improve and could quickly clear out the whole division.

Meanwhile, Andrade is young, loud, and has the potential to be a superstar for ONE. Lineker has already reached superstar status, leading to a massive rivalry between the two stars if 'Wonder Boy' can emerge victorious.

