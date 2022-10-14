“He’s like a shark” - Kevin Belingon likes the way Fabricio Andrade finishes his fights

Fabricio Andrade appears to be the fan favorite ahead of the world title match against John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3. The MMA veteran and former ONE bantamweight king Kevin Belingon, for one, compared ‘Wonder Boy’ to a shark from the way he finishes fights.

The explosive matchup between defending world champion John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 has been a long time coming. The 25-year-old showed he wasn’t afraid to touch gloves with him back then and he certainly doesn’t show any fear now.

Filipino sensation Kevin Belingon is aware of the eagerness the youngster exhibits to end the fight early. However, based on his own experience with Lineker, Belingon also knows that Lineker's heavy hands can shut anyone's lights out.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Silencer’ explained:

“If Andrade hurts Lineker, the fight is over. Andrade is a finisher, and he’s like a shark that smells blood in the water. He has so many weapons in his arsenal and he uses them all to great effect. If he sees Lineker is ripe for the taking, he will end matters right then and there.”

Fabricio Andrade holds a stellar record of five wins and zero losses in ONE, with three of the five ending in first-round finishes. He single-handedly took on the toughest fighters in the division and made it look easy.

Last June at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, Andrade clinched his shot at a world title after making quick work of No.2-contender Kwon Won Il with a nasty liver kick to the body. Suffice to say, if there’s one guy who can take you out with one shot without using their hands, it’s Fabricio Andrade.

Although Fabricio Andrade is a wonder, Kevin Belingon admits you can’t sleep on ‘Hands of Stone’

From his own personal experience with Lineker, Kevin Belingon also knows that Fabricio Andrade isn’t the only one with knockout power.

The Filipino veteran went toe-to-toe with the Brazilian hard-hitter in November 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix III. Despite making a heroic effort to debilitate his opponent, Belingon fell to Lineker via an uppercut to the chin.

Warning fans not to celebrate Andrade’s victory too early, he told ONE in the same interview:

“But it’s the same with Lineker. If he’s able to land on Andrade’s chin, it’s lights out. No one can survive a clean shot to the chin from ‘Hands of Stone’.”

