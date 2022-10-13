The best storylines heading into ONE on Prime Video 3

There are a plethora of reasons to catch ONE on Prime Video 3, ONE Championship’s third entry on Prime Video this year.

For one, the card is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. If you’re a true fan of martial arts, each fight carries significant weight. Needless to say, hardcore fans expect fight night to be packed with excitement from start to finish.

The action goes down on Friday, October 21, from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It will be broadcast live on Prime Video to fans in the United States and Canada.

As with every event, there are many points of interest to take note of. If you’re not up to speed, we’ve listed some of them down for you.

Here are the biggest storylines you should watch out for at ONE on Prime Video 3.

#3. Kade Ruotolo can make history at ONE on Prime Video 3

After joining ONE Championship earlier this year and defeating Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in his first match inside the circle, submission grappling prodigy Kade Ruotolo is out to make even more history when he returns to action at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Ruotolo, one half of the famous Ruotolo twins of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, will have a chance at the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title when he faces sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev.

After becoming the youngest ADCC world champion in history, winning all of his matches by submission at the recently concluded tournament in Las Vegas, Ruotolo is still not finished.

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has called the ONE world title the biggest prize in jiu-jitsu. If Ruotolo can pull it off at ONE on Prime Video 3, he’ll make even more history in an already stellar year for him.

#2. The Cinderella man Sinsamut Klinmee

If you’re looking for a true rags-to-riches story, look no further than that of Thailand’s own version of Rocky, Sinsamut Klinmee.

Sinsamut was literally an unknown name in Muay Thai just a couple of years ago. He had long dreamed of joining ONE Championship, and even slid into the promotion’s DM’s multiple times trying to get signed.

Fortunately, ONE did sign him and Sinsamut made his promotional debut against Dutch icon Nieky Holzken.

Sinsamut shocked the world by knocking Holzken out and winning a $50,000 bonus in his first fight with ONE. He followed that up with another performance worthy of $50K, knocking out Liam Nolan.

Now, Sinsamut has a chance to capture the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3. However, standing in his way is one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world, reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel.

From relative obscurity to the upper echelon of striking glory; now that’s an incredible story indeed.

#1. Battle of the KO artists

If you’re a fan of all-out action, the battle between reigning ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker and No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade is must-watch television. You don’t want to miss it, and you literally do not want to blink.

The two Brazilian maulers meet in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3, with the bantamweight belt hanging in the balance.

Andrade, a 25-year-old phenom, has won five straight in ONE since joining the promotion in mid-2020. He’s finished four of those five opponents, including three straight KOs in his most recent appearances.

Lineker, on the other hand, is a 32-year-old veteran who has had a similar trajectory in the promotion. ‘Hands of Stone’ has won four fights in ONE, with his last three also ending in KOs.

Even my grandma predicts this fight will not go the distance.

Someone is getting stopped and will be glaring up at the lights in the Axiata Arena in a pool of gold confetti as he awakens from his slumber.

