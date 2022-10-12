John Lineker: Keys to victory against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3

John Lineker is set to defend his golden belt against rising star and No.2-ranked ONE bantamweight contender Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade.

The two Brazilian knockout artists will lock horns in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3, which will be broadcast live via Prime Video from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, October 21.

As it stands, no one expects this fight to reach the final bell. Both men will be gunning for an early finish. That being said, here are three keys to victory for John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3.

#3. Close the distance

Fabricio Andrade is like a sniper who likes to pick apart his opponents from the outside. And he’s great at doing that, which is why it’s imperative for John Lineker to bring this fight into close quarters.

Because ‘Wonder Boy’ owns a significant height and reach advantage, it is in the defending champion’s best interest to make his way on the inside where he can do the most damage. Without a doubt, damage is the name of the game for Lineker, especially in this fight.

If Lineker can’t close the distance, he will get dismantled by Andrade’s expert timing and precision.

#2. Hurt Fabricio Andrade early

The only way to have any success in this battle of knockout artists is for John Lineker to establish his presence early. He has to earn Fabricio Andrade’s respect with his vaunted power, and the only way to do that is to make the younger fighter feel it.

Lineker has that concussive knockout power. It’s a unique kind of power that’s only inherent to fighters who were born with this natural gift. The majority of Lineker’s past opponents, including former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, have claimed they felt ‘Hands of Stone’s heavy hands and determined it to be special.

Andrade doesn’t believe this, so there’s really only one way for Lineker to prove it. He has to make ‘Wonder Boy’ feel the full weight of his punches, preferably as early in the fight as possible.

#1. Stay true to being John Lineker

John Lineker didn’t climb up the rankings and knock out the legendary Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes to capture the ONE bantamweight world title by being timid and playing it safe in his fights. ‘Hands of Stone’ is the kind of fighter who puts his head down and starts swinging, and if he wants to bring his belt back home, he needs to stay true to who he is.

Fabricio Andrade is no doubt a dangerous opponent, perhaps the most dangerous fighter Lineker has ever faced. But that has never stopped nor deterred him before, so Lineker needs to go on the offensive like he usually does and showcase the spectacular power in his fists.

This is a fight between two certified finishers, and will likely end inside the distance. If Lineker wants to retain his title, he needs to keep throwing haymakers until one of them ends Andrade’s night decisively.

