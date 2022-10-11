Fabricio Andrade: Keys to victory against John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3

The two best bantamweights in ONE Championship collide when reigning ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker takes on streaking young star Fabricio Andrade.

The two Brazilian marauders meet in the Circle in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 which broadcasts live from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia via Prime Video on October 21.

No one expects this fight to go the distance, given that both men have a penchant for scoring highlight reel finishes. Four out of five wins for Andrade in the Circle have come early, which includes three knockouts and one submission.

Meanwhile, Lineker is on a similar streak, with three straight knockout wins en route to capturing bantamweight gold from long-time divisional king Bibiano Fernandes.

The stakes are certainly high in this one. That being said, here are three keys to victory for Fabricio Andrade when he takes on John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3.

#3. Stay elusive against John Lineker

It’s no secret that when John Lineker touches opponents on the chin, they feel it. The 32-year-old is a veteran of 35 wins overall, and has an impressive 17 knockouts to his name, as well as four submissions. If ‘Hands of Stone’ can get into close range, he usually gets the job done.

Lineker likes to come forward, wading through the thick of fire so he can deliver his dynamite boxing combinations. He’s terribly predictable, but the majority of his past opponents could do very little to stop him from doing what he wanted.

We haven’t seen much of Andrade’s chin or how it holds up against power punchers, because he’s been very hard to hit clean. But it’s safe to assume that Lineker isn’t the guy he would want to test it with.

#2. Use height and reach advantage

Fabricio Andrade is a good three inches taller than John Lineker and has a near-five inch reach advantage. As the more technical striker, this is a huge advantage for ‘Wonder Boy'.

If he can keep Lineker at the end of his striking combinations, he can manage to keep ‘Hands of Stone’ at bay, and stay away from the champion’s devastating power.

The Marrok Force and Tiger Muay Thai product has honed his striking to near-perfection over the course of just a few years. Andrade knows how to use distance to manage his precision and timing, and a huge part of that is knowing how to use his height and reach advantage.

With Lineker being the smaller guy, this is one of the most important keys for Andrade to utilize.

#1. Be Fabricio Andrade and showcase diverse striking

Last but not least, Fabricio Andrade needs to be Fabricio Andrade and do what he does best – attack relentlessly with a variety of different striking combinations.

Liver kicks, hooks to the body, and step-through knees to the solar plexus are all a part of Andrade’s diverse array of weapons.

While Lineker mostly only has his boxing to rely on, the younger ‘Wonder Boy’ has many options with which he can finish this fight. In fact, most athletes we’ve asked have agreed that Andrade is indeed the more skilled and capable striker. The 25-year-old’s technical ability could just be the difference that turns the tide in his favor.

At the end of the night, we could be looking at a new ONE bantamweight world champion, with John Lineker’s reign at the top ending prematurely.

