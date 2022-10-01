Kade Ruotolo set to fight Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title

Fresh off his historic gold medal win at the recently concluded ADCC World Championships, Kade Ruotolo will be out for more gold at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

Kade, one-half of the famed Ruotolo brothers, will be gunning for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. His opponent will be multi-time sambo and judo champion, Uali Kurzhev.

Kade Ruotolo, along with his twin brother Tye, have been taking the jiu-jitsu world by storm since they were just three years old. Now blackbelts and multi-time jiu-jitsu world champions, the Ruotolos are increasingly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the grappling world.

Kade made an impactful ONE Championship debut by ragdolling a legend in Shinya Aoki for 10 minutes straight. The prodigious 19-year old savant followed it up by winning gold and becoming the youngest ADCC world champion in history.

Kurzhev, on the other hand, will be making his ONE debut. Little is known about the Russian grappler outside hardcore sambo and judo circles. He is a four-time Sambo World Cup gold medalist, four-time Czech Republic Sambo national champion, and a former European Sambo champion.

This bout will continue the budding rivalry between jiu-jitsu and Sambo in ONE Championship. Jiu-jitsu focuses more on ground fighting, emphasizing technique and leverage over sheer force and power. Sambo, on the other hand, is a Russian military system that utilizes striking and grappling. It focuses on powerful takedowns, throws and swift submissions.

Watching Kade Ruotolo do his usual frenetic and dynamic grappling against a similarly hard-hitting sambo champion will be a delight. We can't wait to see these two assassins lock horns inside the circle.

Kade Ruotolo made history by becoming the youngest ADCC world champion ever

At just 19 years old, grappling prodigy and ONE athlete, Kade Ruotolo, became the youngest ADCC world champion by submitting Mica Galvao in the Men's 77kg finals match. Ruotolo also submitted all four of his opponents leading up to the gold - a rare feat in ADCC.

Ruotolo kicked off the two-day event by tapping jiu-jitsu legend and ADCC stalwart Lachlan Giles with a slick armbar after a nail-biting clash of styles. His next victim was Roberto Jimenez whom he tapped with a swift heel hook submission.

In the semi-finals match, Ruotolo submitted PJ Barch in one of the most insane finishes in ADCC history. After canceling each other out in an all-out grappling brawl, the two went on a chaotic scramble where Ruotolo found an armbar to get the tap with just half a minute left in the bout.

In the finals, Ruotolo fought his brother's rival, Brazil's Mica Galvao. After exchanging wild submission attacks, Kade Ruotolo got the tap by securing a heel hook in the middle of a transition. Ruotolo, aside from becoming the youngest ADCC world champion ever, was also the first man to submit Galvao in a grappling competition.

Poll : 0 votes