“This fight is for you” - ONE Championship newcomer Kirill Gorobets fighting to inspire his home country of Ukraine

Kirill Gorobets will make his ONE Championship debut while his home country's current situation weighs heavily on his shoulders.

At ONE: Lights Out, Gorobets will make his promotional debut against former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen. In the latest ONE Championship Vlog, the 28-year-old gave a brief introduction of what to expect from his first match in the promotion.

Kirill Gorobets said:

“If you watch me, you know that I can finish by knockout or submission. This Friday, I will shock the world with a quick victory.”

In 11 professional wins, Gorobets has finished five opponents by knockout and three by submission. He’s looking to replicate this success in the Circle as he introduces himself to the global audience of ONE Championship.

It certainly will not be a walk in the park, though. Nguyen is a prolific finisher with nine knockouts and three submissions in 13 professional wins. Despite recent setbacks, the 33-year-old remains one of the most dangerous featherweights in ONE.

As he prepares for battle, Gorobets understands that there are far more pressing issues. His Ukrainian countrymen are also in constant battle, as the nation's physical conflict with Russia intensifies by the day. Sporting a shirt that says “No War in Ukraine,” Gorobets offered a message to everyone back in his homeland.

“I want the people of Ukraine to await my victory. This fight is for you. To my people and my family, I am with you. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the heroes.”

Martin Nguyen will be a tough first test for Kirill Gorobets

Kirill Gorobets fully expects Martin Nguyen to bring the fight to him. Nguyen himself is looking to get back on the winning track and reinsert himself in the world title conversation, the world title he previously held as an almost untouchable champion.

Martin Nguyen said:

“One day, we can be on top of the world – three years as a dominant champion – and the next day it’s taken all away from you. With Kirill, it’s no difference. I wanna come in there, I’m gonna do my thing, entertain the crowd, but most importantly, get that W.”

The Vietnamese-Australian superstar says he understands where Gorobets is pulling his confidence from, as he was once like him.

"I’ve been in his shoes, man. For real. I looked at other guys who are at my age now and had that kind of ‘young man mentality’ where I thought I was invincible. At the end of the day, he can talk all he wants because come Friday night, when those cage doors closes, that’s it. All the talking’s done."

Edited by David Andrew