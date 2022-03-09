What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Lights Out?

If you want to know the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Lights Out, you've come to the right place. The event is filled with hungry warriors ready to turn their opponents’ lights out in an instant.

ONE Championship will broadcast the event live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 11, Friday, with a card that is packed with explosive fights.

In the main event, ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will defend his belt against jiu-jitsu legend Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon. In the co-headliner, dominant ONE bantamweight king Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes will finally face his arch-rival, dangerous striker John 'Hand of Stone' Lineker.

For the full list of ONE Championship start times for ONE: Lights Out from different streaming platforms, check out the information below:.

ONE Championship start time for ONE: Lights Out

Global

ONE: Lights Out will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 11 March.

You can also stream the entire show on watch.onefc.com.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card live on ONE’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App with a ONE Championship start time of 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 March.

The lead card will be broadcast live on ONE’s Facebook account, ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Lights Out, the event will immediately be made available to stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

China

Watch ONE: Lights Out live on iQiYi or Douyin beginning with the lead card with a ONE Championship start time of 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 11 March.

The main card broadcasts live on Henan, iQiYi and Douyin, with a ONE Championship start time of 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: Lights Out from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 16 March, Thursday, 17 March, and Friday, 18 March.

In addition, BTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Lights Out from 7 to 9:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, 17 March.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Lights Out from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 19 March.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 4:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 11 March.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. IST.

For more information regarding ONE Championship start time of ONE: Lights Out, click here.

