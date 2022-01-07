ONE Championship: Kwon Won II thinks Stephen Loman is an overhyped fighter

Kwon Won Il shocked the world when he beat Kevin Belingon in ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II. Having defeated a ranked fighter, 'Pretty Boy' has been linked to Belingon's stablemate Stephen Loman as his next opponent but he thinks the hype surrounding 'The Sniper' is exaggerated.

Team Lakay has been a production factory of explosive fighters and almost all of them made their mark in ONE. Kwon Won Il respects the Philippine-based stable but believes that Loman's skills are being overhyped.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship 🤯 #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship The huge knockout that ended this epic fight between Stephen Loman and Yusup Saadulaev! The huge knockout that ended this epic fight between Stephen Loman and Yusup Saadulaev! 💥😱🤯 #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/GDIT1ry7CW

Both fighters competed in the latest ONE card held in Singapore. Each of them scored knockout victories over their opponents. However, Kwon feels that Loman's victory against Saadulaev was underwhelming when compared to how the promotion built him up.

"If ever ONE Championship decides to, you know, hype him up and give him more opportunities, then what can I do, right? I just have to accept it," said Kwon in an interview with The AllStar.

Kwon also questioned Loman's abilities inside the cage:

"All I can say about his skills and him being overhyped and anything, the only fight of him that I watched was this one, which is with Yusuf. I don’t know how he fought before. I bet he is a very good athlete because he was a champion in another organization but by just watching this fight, his last fight against Yusuf Saadulaev, I personally thought he was a bit overhyped. It wasn’t what I’ve expected."

The victory over Kevin Belingon puts Kwon on a three-fight winning streak. This is also the South Korean's sixth win in the promotion.

Kwon Won-Il gives his take on Fabricio Andrade being possibly his next ONE Championship opponent

Aside from Stephen Loman, Fabricio Andrade shares Kwon Won Il's intent on lining up for a bantamweight title shot. The Brazilian fighter has also been linked to Kwon as a potential opponent for his next fight.

Kwon Won Il feels an air of mystery about Fabricio Andrade's style and sees him as an unpredictable fighter inside the ONE cage. Looking forward to their possible clash, Kwon is confident that he will still be able to come out on top against Andrade.

"I believe Andrade is a very dangerous guy. The reason is I really don’t know what he is going to prepare in every fight," said Kwon. "If ever I get to face Fabricio Andrade, and I believe it's the same also or any athlete, nobody goes in there thinking that they will lose, right? If ever I get to face Fabricio Andrade today, I’m going to beat him."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim